If there is a better rugby halfback than Folau Fakatava in New Zealand in the under-20 age group I've yet to sight him.

The 19-year-old Tongan must be the envy of Kiwi halfbacks his age. His story has been well documented ... a year after arriving in this country he played a prominent role in Hastings Boys High School winning the National Top Four title in 2017, the following year he was playing for the Hawke's Bay Magpies in the Mitre 10 Cup and this year he played Super Rugby for the Highlanders.

Magpies fans saw how far he has progressed with his player-of-the-match display for the Mitre 10 Cup Championship leaders in last week's 35-17 win against Taranaki at Napier's McLean Park. He agreed it was his best performance at any level.

Fakatava had an average gain of 6.83 metres off his six runs. He beat five defenders, his box kicks were spot on and his distribution classy. On defence Fakatava made 13 tackles and only missed one.

"It wasn't only my best game it was also the team's best game against a side which was in the Premiership last year. I'm proud of the boys ... we're having a good season," Fakatava said before the Magpies travelled to Tauranga for tomorrow's eighth round match against the Bay of Plenty Steamers.

"I knew when Brad Weber got picked for the All Blacks I needed to do something for the team. I needed to back myself and I needed to get working," instinctive runner Fakatava said.

"I'm lucky the big boys in the forward pack have been really working well every week."

He pointed out spending a season as one of All Black halfback Aaron Smith's deputies at the Highlanders has paid off big time.

"I learnt so much off him ... how to scan the field, kick into space, put big boys into holes and how to vary the strength of your pass," Fakatava explained.

"At the same time I still have plenty of work ons like improving my kicking game and improving my pass both ways."

"When I arrived from Tonga I wasn't expecting the opportunities I have had. Now I'm lucky enough to be a regular Magpie."

Fakatava, who is contracted to the Highlanders for another two years, agreed the relationships established with fellow regular starting Magpies, loosie Devan Flanders, first five-eighth Lincoln McClutchie and second five-eighth Danny Toala during their HBHS first XV days have benefitted the Magpies this season. The fact this group has been working with Magpies head coach Mark Ozich since 2016 has also been beneficial.

With Battle of the Bays bragging rights as well as the MacRae-Shelford Cup, which the Magpies hold, up for grabs Fakatava said the visitors weren't expecting an easy game.

"As long as we stick together and focus on our plans we should do well," he added.

The only changes to the Magpies starting XV see lock Michael Allardice and No 8 Gareth Evans return from their respective shoulder and ankle injuries to replace Isaia Walker-Leawere and Flanders respectively. Walker-Leawere is unavailable this week with family duties.

Ozich agreed consistency with selections is one of the reasons his team is unbeaten and top of the table.

"We have been lucky we have been relatively injury free."

Ozich described the Steamers as "a well balanced outfit."

"They will be our biggest challenge to date and one of our more interesting games. The team which can gain set piece dominance and defend the best will take it out."

Ozich gave his troops last weekend off and he pointed out getting the balance between intense training and time off right has been another key to their success.

"We have to remember we have got Super players who are into their ninth and 10th month of playing as well as club rugby players who had a spell before our programme. While we are always looking to get better we have to be sensible and get the balance right so we avoid fatigue," Ozich added.

Former Magpie, Matt Garland, will start at centre for the Steamers and will play his blazer game for the hosts. A former HBHS first XV teammate of Fakatava and co, Dennon Robinson-Bartlett, will be on the Steamers subs bench and if he takes the field it will be his debut for the team.

The winger is a son of former Magpies winger Jason Robinson. Steamers coach Clayton McMillan has shifted regular outside back Chase Tiatia into second five-eighth in attempt to get him closer to the action.

His battle with Toala should be a cracker.

Teams for the 2.35pm match:

Hawke's Bay Magpies: Caleb Makene, Neria Fomai, Stacey Ili, Danny Toala, Mason Emerson, Lincoln McClutchie, Folau Fakatava, Gareth Evans (vice captain), Brendon O'Connor (vice captain), Geoff Cridge, Tom Parsons, Michael Allardice, Ben May, Ash Dixon (captain), Pouri Rakete-Stones. Substitutes: Forwards, Kianu Kereru-Symes, Jason Long, Joel Hintz, Devan Flanders, Josh Kaifa, Marino Mikaele-Tu'u. Backs, Zac Donaldson, Ollie Sapsford.

Bay of Plenty Steamers: Pryor Collier, Emoni Narawa, Matt Garland, Chase Tiatia, Joe Ravouvou, Kaleb Trask, Richard Judd, Hoani Matenga, Mitchell Karpik, Tom Franklin, Alex Ainley, Baden Wardlaw, Jeff Thwaites, Nathan Vella, Aidan Ross. Substitutes: Forwards, Kurt Eklund, Tevita Mafileo, Ross Geldenhuys, Aaron Carroll, Hugh Blake. Backs, Leroy Carter, Jason Robertson, Dennon Robinson-Bartlett.