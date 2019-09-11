A late try to captain and prop Patrick Teddy saw Hawke's Bay win their semifinal at the national under-19 rugby tournament in Taupo today.

After leading North Harbour 3-0 at halftime Hawke's Bay trailed North Harbour 9-3 after conceding numerous penalties until Teddy scored his try with six minutes remaining. First five-eighth Arana Murphy, who had kicked the first half penalty, slotted the conversion.

"It was a tough battle in which we played with a strong wind in the first half. We did well to score the only try," Hawke's Bay manager Tim Jones said.

While North Harbour's scrum was dominant through the match Hawke's Bay's lineout functioned well and the Bay's jumpers secured several of Harbour's throws. Openside flanker Liam Udy-Johns and No 8 Luke Russell had high workrates in the Hawke's Bay pack.

Murphy controlled the tempo well and centre Gideon Kautai against impressed with his defensive work. Te Kahika Thompson who is a halfback at club level operated well in the unfamiliar position of left wing.

Should Hawke's Bay win their 3.25pm final on Saturday they will win the Sir Michael Jones Trophy and finish ninth overall. They will meet the winner of this afternoon's other semifinal between Taranaki and Tasman in the final.