Speeches from former Magpies James Rosenberg and Tivaini Fomai provided motivational fuel for Hastings Boys' High School when the national under-15 invitational rugby tournament began in Napier today.

"I could have got anybody to do our jersey presentations but those two were in our team when we last won this tournament in 2000 and I thought it would have a little bit more deeper meaning. It worked," HBHS manager Quentin Crawford said after his team's 55-5 win against Wellington College at Whitmore Park.

Fomai won the forward of the tournament trophy at the 2000 tournament in Wellington and at the 2019 HBHS team's jersey presentations hosted by the Clive Rugby and Sports Club on Sunday he told the gathering he still had the trophy.

"That how special this event is to them and members of that side still have a significant bond," Crawford, who was also the 2000 team manager, recalled.

"Tivaini spoke about the high resilience levels the 2000 team had and the self belief within the squad. They never gave up and when the pressure came on they dug deeper," Crawford said.

"Along with James and Tivaini our boys were also motivated by the success of our first XV who have qualified for the National Top Four competition and our first XI soccer side which won their Hawke's Bay competition on Wednesday night. They are good Akina men who are doing it for each other and in the right way."

Crawford pointed out the coach of this year's team, Matt Robertson, played for the St John's College under-15 team, which the 2000 side beat in their Hawke's Bay competition.

"Rugby may be a global game but the family is small so the relationships are pretty special."

Against Wellington College, HBHS led 31-0 at halftime. Blindside flanker Bonham Edwards and fullback Tamati Te Pou scored two tries each and captain and centre Troyden Bird, lock Josh Leach, No 8 Ned Saifiti, substitute loosie Derek Faavae and halfback Rylee Ward one each.

First five-eighth Koby Deacon converted five of his side's tries. Deacon and Ward combined well while hooker A-One Lolofie, a brother of Hawke's Bay under-19 hooker Miracle Lolofie, impressed with his workrate.

Crawford was rapt all 24 of their players got game time. He was also impressed with the support from his players' families.

"We have made a point of making sure the players' families are a big part of the journey. We could have put the team up in a motel but the boys go home to their families each night so they can share their experiences with them."

Crawford said his troops were expecting a tougher game against defending champions Hamilton Boys' High School from 3.30pm at Whitmore Park. Hamilton beat St Patrick's Town College of Wellington 31-8 this morning.

Hosts Napier Boys' High School, who last won the tournament in 2004, opened their campaign with a 21-7 win against Mount Albert Grammar School after leading 15-7 at halftime.

Busy No 8 Telea Faumui scored two tries during a player-of-the-match display. Hooker Tyrone Chrystal scored Napier's other try and winger Tim Slabbekoorn kicked two penalties.

Along with Faumui, captain and openside flanker Max Ratcliffe and blindside flanker Gus Brown formed a formidable loose forward trio for Napier. Second five-eighth Kaitiaki Broughton had a strong game in the Napier backline.

NBHS are scheduled to play Tauranga Boys College from 2.30pm on the host school's No 1 ground. Tauranga Boys lost 14-10 to New Plymouth Boys' High School this morning.

In other matches this morning, Auckland Grammar School beat Christchurch Boys' High School 19-12, Palmerston North Boys' High School beat Otago Boys' High School 12-7, Rotorua Boys' High School beat St Bedes College 19-17 and Wesley College beat Westlake Boys' High School 23-0.