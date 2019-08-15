I must admit my first impression of new Hawke's Bay Magpies rugby prop Joel Hintz was that he was a cocky little bugger.

It was during the warm-up routine before the Magpies' 42-17 pre-season win against his home province of Wairarapa Bush in Hastings on Queen's Birthday. He was full of confidence and authority, more than one would expect from the host team's captain for the day.

Five days later he was just as conceited as his Central club side's forward pack destroyed a more fancied Hastings Rugby and Sports engine room during Central's 34-25 loss at Elwood Park. Central should have won this match but their dominant forwards gave too much ball to their backs when they should have stuck to their effective short game.

It was obvious ... as cocky as Hintz was he could definitely walk the talk. After a quick investigation into his background it was easy to appreciate why.

Hintz, 23, appeared in all 11 of the Wellington Lions Mitre 10 Cup matches last year, four of them as a starter. It's that side tighthead prop Hintz must walk the talk against tonight in a crossover clash at Napier's McLean Park if the Magpies are going to maintain their unbeaten run for the season.

"The Lions will be hurting after their 45-8 loss to the Tasman Mako at the weekend. Their coach, Chris [former Magpies lock Gibbes], would have given them a huge rark-up. He would have been blowing smoke. We're going to have to repeat what we did against the Turbos and keep building on that," Hintz said.

A former Canterbury rep - maybe that's where his touch of arrogance comes from - Hintz played in the Cantabs' successful Ranfurly Shield defences against Whanganui and Mid-Canterbury in 2017. He was also a member of Canterbury's national title-winning under-19 team in 2015 playing alongside Magpies fullback Caleb Makene.

However, Hintz's biggest claim to fame was winning the world under-18, under-120kg powerlifting title in 2014. His squat of 260kg was a world record and he also bench pressed 160kg and deadlifted 250kg to produce a world record total of 670kg.

"Powerlifting was pretty much my main sport. It wasn't until I left school that rugby became the priority as I wanted a professional career," Hintz explained.

"While I don't compete any more I still train for powerlifting and I'm still chasing Pouri," Hintz said, referring to Magpies loosehead prop Pouri Rakete-Stones who can squat 300kg, the best of any Mitre 10 Cup player, bench press 185kg and deadlift 280kg.

Like Maori All Black Rakete-Stones, Hintz is aiming for a Super Rugby contract in the near future. Should the pair, along with Maori All Black captain and hooker Ash Dixon, get the better of the Lions' Hurricanes front row of Alex Fidow, Asafo Aumua and Xavier Numia tonight the young props' chances will be enhanced.

"I just need to keep on scrumming well and focus on my little micro skills and I'm sure my time will come," Hintz said.

He moved to the Bay because his girlfriend, Becka Lee, is from Central Hawke's Bay and he scored a job with Schaw Building Ltd.

"I'm loving the Bay. I consider it my come home place now and I'll be back with the Central club next year," Hintz said.



It will be interesting to see if his previous experience with winning teams proves to be a lucky omen for the Magpies who are chasing Championship glory and promotion to the Premiership this season. In addition to playing for the national title-winning Canterbury under-19 team and in two Ranfurly Shield defences with Canterbury, Hintz played for the Lincoln team which won Canterbury's division one colts title in 2015 and the Lincoln premier team which won consecutive Hawkin Shield titles in Canterbury during the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

Hintz studied commerce and agriculture when at Lincoln University. As a Year 12 student Hintz co-captained the St Patrick's College, Silverstream first XV to a Wellington Secondary Schools Premier 1 title in 2012.

The Wellington Lions have plenty of ammunition. In addition to the Hurricanes front row they have the likes of Hurricanes lock James Blackwell and openside flanker Du'Plessis Kirifi in the pack. Kirifi's battle with Magpies co-captain Brendon O'Connor should be a cracker.

Expect the Magpies backline's defensive systems to be well tested with the likes of Hurricanes winger Wes Goosen, midfielders Vince Aso and Peter Umaga-Jensen and first five-eighth Jackson Garden-Bachop in the Lions' backline. Prop Morgan Poi, who captained the Napier Boys' High School first XV in 2013, is likely to get game time off the Lions' subs bench.

Teams for the 7.45pm match:

Hawke's Bay Magpies: Caleb Makene, Ollie Sapsford, Stacey Ili, Danny Toala, Mason Emerson, Lincoln McClutchhie, Folau Fakatava, Gareth Evans (vice captain), Brendon O'Connor (vice captain), Devan Flanders, Tom Parsons, Geoff Cridge, Joel Hintz, Ash Dixon (captain), Pouri Rakete-Stones. Substitutes: Forwards, Kianu Kereru-Symes, Ben May, Namatahi Waa, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Josh Kaifa. Backs, Zac Donaldson, Timo Vaiusu, Neria Fomai.

Wellington Lions: Billy Proctor, Wes Goosen, Vince Aso, Peter Umaga-Jensen, Pepesana Patafilo, Jackson Garden-Bachop, Kemara Hauiti-Parapara, Teariki Ben-Nicholas, Du'Plessis Kirifi, Mateki Kafatolu, James Blackwell, Josh Furno, Alex Fidow, Asafo Aumua, Xavier Numia. Substitutes: Forwards, James O'Reilly, Morgan Poi, Sef Fa'agase, Galu Taufale, Luke Tau'alupe. Backs, Connor Collins, Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Trent Renata.