Co-captain and second five-eighth Jordan Thompson-Dunn was outstanding as the Hastings Boys' High School 1st XV rugby side maintained their unbeaten Super 8 run today.

Powerful on attack and solid on defence, Thompson-Dunn, scored a try and kicked three conversions in his team's 26-12 win against New Plymouth Boys' High School in New Plymouth. This was Hastings fifth consecutive win in Super 8 matches this season.

"We were a bit flat and our skill execution wasn't as good as it has been ... we put ourselves under pressure," Hastings manager Jason Bird said.

"During the later part of the game we got on top with better skill execution."

Hooker Tini Nu'u had a huge workrate in the winning pack and Year 11 No 8 Cooper Flanders again displayed a huge amount of maturity for a first-year player at this level. Along with Thompson-Dunn, winger Eldius Oli, tighthead prop Jerimiah Tuiatua and substitute halfback Charlie Varcoe scored tries for Hastings who led 12-5 at halftime.

While 11 players from the Hastings squad will be involved in the Hurricanes under-18 camp in Napier this week Bird said plenty of rest will be the priority for the squad during the holidays.

The Napier Boys' High School 1st XV was walloped 47-7 by their Rotorua counterparts in Rotorua.

"Rotorua felt like they let themselves down in last week's loss to Hastings [39-21] and they took it out on us," Napier coach Brendon Ratcliffe said.

"They were good right across the park. We will lick our wounds over the holidays, get back on the horse and focus on the Hurricanes qualification path to the National Top Four competition."

Ratcliffe said Napier centre Jack Sheridan was one of the best players on the paddock. Lock Frank Lochore had his first match in four weeks after recovering from a knee injury and shone at lineout time.

Halfback Angus Kilmister was gutsy. Sheridan scored Napier's try and fullback Ethyn Martin kicked the conversion.

Napier have recorded three losses, a win and a draw in Super 8 outings to date.