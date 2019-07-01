The Hastings Rugby and Sports midfield duo of Neria Fomai and Timo Vaiusu will swap roles when they play for the Hawke's Bay XV against Manawatu in tomorrow night's pre-season rugby clash at Napier's McLean Park.

Vaiusu will start at second five-eighth and Fomai at centre. Magpies head coach Mark Ozich said he wants to see what the pair can and can't do in the positions they don't normally play in at the next level up.

"It's going to be a more faster and more physical game than what they are used to at club level."

Vaiusu is the bigger of the pair and will be more of a threat on the carry. There will be plenty of interest in the form of one of their Hastings clubmates, lock Lucas Albornoz.

"Lucas had a couple of games for Northland last year at Mitre 10 Cup level. This will be an opportunity to see how he can handle the physicality and speed of the game when we give him time off the subs bench," Ozich said.

"He works hard and I'm eager to see how he goes at set piece time at this level," Ozich added.

Former Canterbury and Tasman outside back Caleb Makene will start at fullback for the hosts. His Taradale clubmates Ollie Sapsford and Lester Maulolo will start on the wings so this trio should have little trouble connecting on defence and attack.

Napier Old Boys Marist outside back Saia Paese has scored 22 tries in club rugby to date including five in his last outing. His form off the pine will be watched with interest and his clubmates and fellow outside backs Michael Buckley and Stacey Ili are likely to be on the field when he is and if they can produce razzle and dazzle similar to what they do for their club the Manawatu defence will be tested late in the match.

All three members of the Hawke's Bay XV's loose forward trio, Havelock North No 8 Albert Hemopo, Taradale openside flanker Iakopo Mapu and Clive blindside flanker Josh Kaifa have been in hot form at club level and should combine well at this level.

The full Magpies team for tomorrow night is:

Caleb Makene, Ollie Sapsford, Neria Fomai, Timo Vaiusu, Lester Maulolo, Lincoln McClutchie, Zac Donaldson, Albert Hemopo, Iakopo Mapu, Josh Kaifa, Elijah Martin, Ricky Hayes, Pouri Rakete-Stones, Jacob Devery, Mark Braidwood. Substitutes: Forwards, Matt Morrison, Joel Hintz, Jason Long, Jody Allen, Lucas Albornoz, Eru Wano, Donovan Mataira. Backs, Humphrey Sheild, Tyrone Dodd-Edwards, Stacey Ili, Michael Buckley, Saia Paese.