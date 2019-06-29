Hastings Boys' High School 1st XV rugby lock Emil Crichton is pondering several career choices for when he leaves school this year.

"I'm considering architecture, building or plumbing courses at EIT. Now that I'm getting my English up to speed a career in the police force is an option too. English has been my biggest challenge as I've only been in the country for four-and-a-half years after arriving from Samoa," Crichton explained after his team recorded their fourth consecutive Super 8 win of the season beating another previously unbeaten outfit Rotorua Boys' High School 39-21 in Hastings today.

"But whatever I decide I will be staying in the Bay ... I want to follow Donovan's path," Crichton said referring to his former locking partner Donovan Mataira who is in the Magpies wider training group.

A third-year 1st XV player, Crichton, will have no trouble following a similar path to Mataira. He was again outstanding in all facets of play again today.

Advertisement

It was easy to see why he is one of 10 players in his team selected for the Hurricanes under-18 development camp in Napier next month.

"I can't wait for that camp and I'm hoping to make the New Zealand Secondary Schools team later in the year," Chrichton said.

"We got the good start today. But we let Rotorua come back in the third quarter. Maintaining the intensity for the full 70 minutes will be the goal when we go to New Plymouth next weekend," he added.

All of the HBHS players deserve praise for the polished and entertaining first half during which the only points they conceded with a late penalty try. Along with Crichton, hooker Jacob Dorward, had a huge workrate in the host pack and scored the try of the match in the 20th minute after some clever inter-passing between backs and forwards at pace.

First five-eighth Latrell Ah Kiong again directed the HBHS backline well. Midfielders Jordan Thompson-Dunn and Andrew Hayward did a top defensive job on their highly fancied Rotorua opposites Carlos Karaitiana and Manu Paea.

Winger Joeli Rauca deserved his two tries and along with fellow winger Eldius Oli and fullback Mercedes Hodge was dangerous on the counter attack.

"We're proud of the effort. We trained well and were rewarded with a great game against a fantastic Rotorua team," HBHS manager Jason Bird said.

Scorers:

Hastings Boys' High School 39 (Joeli Rauca 2, Jacob Dorward, Emil Crichton, Charlie Varcoe, Mercedes Hodge tries; Latrell Ah Kiong 3 cons, pen), Rotorua Boys' High School 21 (Stuart Leach, Kane O'Connor, penalty try tries; Ceiza James 2 cons). HT: 24-7.