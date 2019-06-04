Top marks for one of the best understatements of this Hawke's Bay premier club rugby season go to Central halfback Tom Beachen.

"It was a bit of a turnaround from last weekend," Beachen said as he reflected on Northfuels Central's 44-22 Tui Maddison Trophy fourth round victory against MAC at Flaxmere Park on Saturday.

It was a massive turn around considering Central had been walloped 43-8 by Tanalised Napier Pirate Rugby and Sports in Waipukurau the previous weekend. Beachen believed the emphasis the Central coaching staff placed on more contact work during the week before the MAC match paid off.

"Our set piece was pretty solid and that was where we beat MAC. They have got some big boys but I was able to get plenty of clean ball," Beachen recalled.

It was only Beachen's second start of the season at halfback and he produced a player-of-the-match performance to become the 13th weekly winner as the tussle to become the 2019 winner of the McDonald's-Hawke's Bay Today Club Rugby Player of the Year award continued. This was Central's second win of the season against MAC as they pipped them 30-27 in round four of the Nash Cup.

"At the start of the season we had several injuries and I played some games on the right wing," explained Beachen, who is Central's second string halfback behind Tim Sciascia.

The 27-year-old auto electrician for Chris White Auto Electrical in Waipukurau pointed out with the likes of Magpies locks Tom Parsons and Geoff Cridge and former Manawatu Turbos hooker Travis Taylor, Central boast a formidable forward pack.

"We're aiming for a semifinal spot in the Maddison Trophy competition. We've got a few tough games to come and it will be a rough road but you have to aim for the top four," Beachen said.

The Central Hawke's Bay College and Onga Onga School old boy first played for the Central premiers in 2012. Apart from two years spent in England, including one playing season, Beachen, has been with the team ever since.

He ranked this season's 32-31 Nash Cup fifth round victory against Havelock North, Central's first win against the villagers at Anderson Park, as the highlight of his time with the side. Before stepping up to the premier ranks Beachen had two seasons with the Onga Tiko colts side and was a member of their 2011 Hawke's Bay championship winning team.

A 2004 Central Ross Shield player, Beachen has yet to make any Hawke's Bay rep teams. During his day job he comes across plenty of Central team supporters.

"There is always plenty of rugby talk and this season there is a good feeling down here about the team. Chris [White] does a lot for the Central club and it's good to see players and supporters support us in return."

With four wins during the Nash Cup and two to date with five rounds remaining in the Maddison Trophy it is one of Central's better seasons. However with the likes of Hastings Rugby and Sports, Napier Old Boys Marist, Taradale, Napier Technical and Clive remaining it will be a tough ask to secure a semifinal spot but all five of these teams know taking on the tough country lads is never easy.

Should they manage another win or two you will know if you're within 40 metres of their changing room as these blokes know how to celebrate a victory. As MAC head coach Anthony Morley said after his team's loss to Central on Saturday:

"One would think they have already won the Maddison Trophy."

Best & Fairest

Central v MAC: 3, Tom Beachen (Central); 2, Roger Paewai (MAC); 1, Lee Stewart (Central).

NOBM v Pirate: 3, Patrick Teddy (NOBM); 2, Liam Edwards (NOBM); 1, Pouri Rakete-Stones (Pirate).

Taradale v Tamatea: 3, Thomas Eden (Taradale); 2, Ivan Bellamy (Tamatea); 1, Jordan Kupa (Taradale).

Havelock North v Clive: 3, Adam Blake (Havelock North); 2, Josh Kaifa (Clive); 1, Tuaniu Tuaniu (Havelock North).

Leaderboard: 11pts: Donovan Mataira (Clive). 10pts: Elijah Martin (Tech). 9pts: Sean Skeet (NOBM). 8pts: Zac Donaldson (NOBM). 7pts: Liam Edwards (NOBM), Pouri Rakete-Stones (Pirate). 6pts: Patrick Teddy (NOBM), Iakopo Mapu, Jordan Kupa, Humphrey Sheild, Eru Wano (all Taradale), Jacob Devery, Jayden Rihia (both Hastings), Slayde Lange (Tech), Damien Scott (Pirate).