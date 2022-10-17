Photo / Supplied.

New Zealand Sotheby's International Realty - Celebrating a decade in Hawke's Bay

Finding your dream home is an emotional business and one that involves a great deal of trust. It's much easier placing your confidence in someone with experience which is where the local Hawke's Bay team at New Zealand Sotheby's International Realty (NZSIR) come in.

With over two centuries of history behind the Sotheby's name, and nearly fifty years behind the Sotheby's International Realty business, the Hawke's Bay team are celebrating a decade of operating in the region this spring – a milestone that marks ten years of pairing New Zealanders with their ideal Hawke's Bay property.

They may be young by comparison with their colleagues in New York and London but that's no reason to underestimate the team's deep understanding of the local market. The NZSIR Hawke's Bay story over the past ten years is one of rapid growth.

From humble beginnings and a founding team of just four, the NZSIR Hawke's Bay team have prospered on the national and global stage. Now a team of thirty licensed professionals working from Waipukurau to Mahia, backed by a further support team of ten across four offices in Havelock North, Napier CBD, Ahuriri and Taradale, NZSIR Hawke's Bay have all the resource and experience to assist you towards your lifestyle goals.

The Sotheby's International Realty point of difference is in the marketing of premium residential and lifestyle property and the targeting of premium purchasers – a specialty that has seen nearly a third of NZSIR purchasers originate from outside the Hawke's Bay region.

Their innate knowledge of the local market paired with unrivalled global reach and extensive digital media partnerships around the world, continue to see the NZSIR Hawke's Bay team innovate and set themselves apart from other local and national real estate businesses.

Instrumental in bringing New Zealand Sotheby's International Realty to the central North Island, Fraser Holland leads the team as Managing Director. Born and bred in Napier, Fraser says that he is consistently blown away by just how many exceptional properties there are in Hawke's Bay and that often a casual drive across the region can uncover hidden gems.

Based in Hawke's Bay himself, Fraser truly believes that he lives in the best province in the North Island. He notes that increasingly people are looking for a lifestyle that involves more than simply living to work and that many of the properties in Hawke's Bay provide that reason for living. From traditional villas to tremendous examples of modern architecture, the region is rich in a variety of options for those aspiring to live the Hawke's Bay life. Encompassing coastal areas, the Tuki Tuki valley, Central Hawke's Bay, the hills of Napier and Taradale and more, Fraser says that people are often surprised by the extensive choices available.

Fraser is proud that his team "bring excellence, expertise and an assurance that your property will be treasured, elevated and valued above the rest. Thank you to all our clients, suppliers, friends and families for supporting us in making these first ten years exceptional".