Let's grow Napier

What is the best way to ensure Napier continues to grow while protecting its unique character?

Over the next few weeks Napier residents have the chance to help guide us, the Napier City Council, through this process, as we ask for your feedback on our Spatial Picture and Draft District Plan.

A spatial picture is the first step for us towards making the best plan we can for growth.

It responds to both our community's needs, and directives from central Government that all Councils need to do better when it comes to ensuring sufficient capacity for housing and business growth, and providing for more intensive development in the right locations.

Essentially what this means is through the Spatial Picture we look at where we can provide more housing and business land. Once we confirm where we will grow, we can figure out how we can make this happen.

The how includes rezoning through the District Plan Review, and funding for infrastructure to service the growth areas.

The Spatial Picture pulls together the relevant information from our existing statutory and non-statutory plans and policies, as well as insights from key stakeholders, and additional spatial analysis undertaken for this project.

"The latest forecasts show that over the next 10 years, we're going to need something like 3500 more homes," says Paulina Wilhelm, Manager City Development.

"How can we do this, while making sure there's enough land across the region for industry to grow as well? We also need to retain the things that make Napier a great place to live," she/he adds.

There's no question that Napier has a unique culture, plenty of heritage, such as Art Deco, and natural beauty. We need to make sure these qualities are not diminished, while recognising what residents need to make Napier liveable for them.

We encourage you to take a look at the interactive map on sayitnapier.nz and see where we think growth can happen.

The Government's National Policy Statement: Urban Development requires all Councils to provide opportunities for intensification in areas accessible to a range of commercial activities and community services, and in areas where there is significant demand.

In Napier, this means potentially providing for higher density (five to six storeys) around our city centre, and medium density (up to three storeys) around our local centres and along the Gloucester Street/ Kennedy Road /Taradale Road transport corridors.

We are also looking at how to better enable and support residential intensification in high amenity locations such as in Ahuriri and along Marine Parade.

Having more people living close to our centres means we can reduce infrastructure costs for each new household, reduce reliance on cars for people to get to work or go shopping, and provide more housing choice for people wanting to live in our city.

Smaller homes can also be a more affordable option for those not needing a large family home and section.

If we do end up allowing increased density, this will have to be accompanied by rules and design criteria in the District Plan to ensure we create the best sort of living environments to support the wellbeing of our communities.

We've also proposed recognising and planning for strategic greenfield opportunities (growth in undeveloped areas) at the southern and western extents of Napier. We also want to continue supporting industrial activities close to strategic infrastructure and transport in Napier, and identify opportunities for complementary transport, logistics and storage activities.

Our existing urban growth strategy is the Heretaunga Plains Urban Development Strategy, which we share with the Hastings District Council. It already identifies structure planning for the southern greenfield area options.

We need to safeguard the plains' fertile land, and keep in mind low land is susceptible to flooding, liquefaction and tsunami risk after earthquakes.

We will also be looking at development opportunities towards Puketapu, will be working with Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency on the Napier Port access business case to integrate land use and transport outcomes, and with Kāinga Ora to deliver housing, as well as supporting amenities and infrastructure in Maraenui.

To find out more, and have your say on the spatial picture and/or either of the related consultations, go to sayitnapier.nz

Consultation closes on 17 September.