Hot winter F.A.W.C! On the way!

Photo / Supplied.

Winter F.A.W.C! Food and Wine Classic is back for an eighth year and foodies can now devour its deliciously hot programme of more than 40 events.

The best of Hawke's Bay Food and Wine Country is on display in this year's delectable line up of mouth-watering morsels. From extraordinarily talents chefs, award-winning winemakers and passionate producers come 46 events overflowing with inspiration, creativity, and flair.

Events range from intimate chef's table dinners in luxurious surroundings and exclusive wine degustation evenings, to truffle hunting, wellness day retreats and lively celebrations of all things fried.

Event ticket prices vary from $50 to $295, with several walk-up events planned throughout the month as well, so there's absolutely something for everyone!

But, if you still need a little further persuading, here are Essence's top picks.

Munich meets Meanee

The Old Church, Napier

12pm-5pm, Saturday June 5th

$75pp

Spend the afternoon at this Oktoberfest-inspired party as the Old Church transforms itself into a classic German bier hall. Steins will be served, brimming with beers from Hawke's Bay's finest brewers. Your food sustenance will be traditional Bierfest fare including giant salty pretzels that complement the beer.

The Bright Cider life

St Georges Restaurant, Havelock North

6.30pm-10pm

$150pp

Join St. Georges Restaurant and Paynters Cider for a dinner collaboration event from orchard & paddock to plate.

Boasting four cider pairings from the Paynters offerings, St Georges Executive Chef Francky Godinho and team will tempt your taste buds with canapes, while you enjoy cider tastings on arrival. Followed by a four-course dinner showcasing the very best local producers and suppliers, this will be a true taste of Hawke's Bay provenance.

Like Marie Antoinette

Farmhouse Kitchen, Havelock North

1pm-4pm

$160

There is no secret that macarons are the most exquisite French biscuit.

Sarah, Pastry Chef of Mademoiselle Pâtisserie, shares her passion in this hands-on experience to bake elegant French macarons from start to finish.

F.A.W.C!ers leave with their own creations to enjoy afterwards and all the secrets they need to recreate the magic in their own kitchens.

A Fun-Do

The Urban Winery

6pm-8pm

$50

An urban fondue experience. Finish off your weekend in comfort and style at The Urban Winery with an evening to warm the soul and indulge those senses.

Born in Switzerland and popular in colder climates around the world, fondue is the perfect winter warmer.

So, grab a couple of mates and join the team at The Urban Winery for cheese fondue & crudités, mulled wine & Hot Toddy's, soulful music and perhaps, some more wine.

Medieval Banquet

Church Road Winery, Napier

6pm-10pm

$100

Step back in time and enjoy this midwinter medieval banquet. Indulge in an extravagant feast of slow-cooked, tender meat, warming Middle Ages–inspired side dishes both sweet and savoury and mulled wine.

This is a dress up event based at Church Road's Verde restaurant. So, dig out those knight, maiden, Robin Hood or a Game of Thrones inspired costumes, because there will be special prizes awarded to the best costumes.

And remember . . .

F.A.W.C! database members will have special pre-sale access to buy tickets on Tuesday, April 20th with tickets for the general public available from Wednesday April 21st at 9am via the F.A.W.C! website www.fawc.co.nz.