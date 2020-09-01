COMMENT

Spring has sprung! The lambs are gallivanting in the paddocks and the daffodils are in bloom.

Of course, it's spring by the months, not the vernal equinox. There are some out there that would argue that until about 1.30am on September 23 it's not spring. If anyone in my household starts mentioning spring cleaning this week, then I'm one of them.

The dreaded spring clean, the deepest of the cleans where we start to think about those places we know exist but somehow manage to push from our mind until it's absolutely necessary.

Like the side of the oven that's pressed up against the wall. Sure, we saw that bit of bolognaise sauce go over the edge, but the top got spray and wiped and the side can wait 'til spring! (The vernal version not September first)

The dust that's rolled in behind the bookshelf like a tumbleweed across an arid desert, just out of reach of the vacuum nozzle sits waiting.

The tangled remains of six hairpins and a hair tie bundled in the corner, spring has sprung! It sings. Time for my release!

Those shelves up far beyond the reach of a normal dusting in the kitchen. The cookbook received for Christmas six years ago sits with a light covering of whatever that stuff is that builds up through the years neglect.

You know the one, you opened the pages carefully, admiring the bright green chimichurri and vowing to make this the summer you finally get that herb garden cranking and the steaks perfectly sauced, then you closed it, placed it high upon the shelf and forgot about it. The garden bare, the steaks without chimichurri. Spring has sprung, it screams down, wipe me down and forget about me again.

Speaking of steaks, the barbecue is going to be in peak season shortly, the fat tray bulging at the seams, containing all winter's drainings, the bacon dripping from that one frosty clear morning the motivation to be outside struck the last layer on the oily cake. Spring has sprung, and the Covid kilos have piled upon me it, please help me lose a few, it sadly proclaims.

Unfortunately for all of these places and more, we still sit in the depths of winter, there are weeks until the Vernal Equinox and the true start of spring, (yes, I had to Google that!) plus, there's no spring cleaning until after Father's Day. It's the rules.

- Adam Green

