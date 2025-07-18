“Times are tough and we must have a strong and supportive council that is there for its people.”

He said there had been a lot of noise in the community about unsustainable rate rises and also what the council spends money on.

“People want to live in a place they’re proud of and that offers them opportunities. A priority will be to prepare a new council budget that reduces the impact on ratepayers,” he said.

He says, if elected, his focus will be on putting ratepayers first and backing the people and sectors that drive the local economy.

“I’ll focus on what matters to people – practical outcomes, value for money, and leadership that stays connected to the community,” he said.

He said his campaign was being supported by a group of respected leaders, including Sir Graeme Avery, Malcolm Dixon, Henare O’Keefe, Geraldine Travers MNZM, Ann Redstone, and entrepreneurs Luke Irving and Robyn McLean.

“Damon understands the pressures councils face,” Sir Graeme Avery said.

Harvey said a key focus for him would be growing the local economy by supporting locally-owned businesses and the primary sector – the backbone of Hastings’ economic success.

“Local businesses and our primary producers create jobs, attract investment and drive our future. As mayor, I’ll make sure they have a strong voice at the Council table.”

He acknowledged outgoing Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst for her service to the district.

Harvey lost to Hazlehurst (13,000 to 10,000 votes) in a two-way race for the mayoralty in 2019.

