The lineup in a proud moment for the Napier City Council and Napier Deputy Mayor Annette Brosnan – the SuperHuman Award winner on the Local Government New Zealand big night in Christchurch. From left: councillor Keith Price, council chief executive Louise Miller, regional councillor Sophie Sears and chair Hinewai Ormsby, Napier councillor Sally Crown, Annette Brosnan, Mayor Kirsten Wise, LGNZ president Sam Broughton, and Mana Ahuriri Trust general manager Parris Greening.

Napier Deputy Mayor Annette Brosnan is going out on a winning note – capping 12 years on the city council by receiving the Local Government New Zealand SuperHuman – Tū Kaha Award and confirming in almost the same breath that she isn’t seeking re-election this year.

But, from Christchurch Airport, awaiting a flight home after a “dusty” time celebrating the receipt of the honour on Thursday, she indicated she may be back, saying: “I am confirming I’m standing down, not seeking re-election for this term.”

As for the award, and despite some conjecture as to what a local body politician needs, SuperHuman doesn’t mean she’s pulling weights, and she’s not Popeye. “No tattoos, no spinach,” she said.

Brosnan, husband Greg, and their son and daughter, both born during her time on council, are off backpacking to see the world.

The four-term councillor is urging others to put their names forward for the local elections in October, nominations for which close on August 1.