She says people who have a love for the city, can articulate themselves and “have a thick skin at times”, will find it rewarding, despite the pressures some fear will lead to further decline in the numbers of people prepared to stand for election to their councils.
Winning the only award to an individual among the five gongs presented at the Local Government NZ (LGNZ) SuperLocal Awards ceremony – effectively local government’s Person of the Year – was a “surprise and humbling”, although she had been aware of being one of the four finalists.
According to an LGNZ media release, her work on the council since being first elected at the age of just 25 in a two-candidate race for the single Onekawa-Tamatea Ward on the council in 2013 had “helped shape a better Napier”.
She became deputy mayor in 2019 in the first council of Mayor Kirsten Wise, who is seeking re-election.
Judges commented on Brosnan’s contribution to delivering some of the city’s most ambitious projects and her “ability to engage her community on challenging issues”.
Wise says the award is a fitting tribute to the 12-year career dedicated to serving the community.
“Annette leads with courage, empathy and authenticity,” she said. “She’s helped shape Napier’s future and done so in a way that honours partnership and values every voice. This recognition is richly deserved, and we couldn’t be prouder.”
She said Brosnan’s leadership in key projects included overseeing governance of Napier’s Civic Precinct Project, the Ahuriri Regional Park and championing climate action.
Brosnan regarded the War Memorial restoration and the regional park as hard work, but proud achievements, adding that, while the civic precinct rebuild had the big numbers, “something was always going to happen in that space”.
Doug Laing is a senior reporter based in Napier with Hawke’s Bay Today, and has 52 years of journalism experience, 42 of them in Hawke’s Bay, in news gathering, including breaking news, sports, local events, issues, and personalities.