Napier deputy mayor wins Superhuman award but reveals she’s stepping down

Doug Laing
By
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

The lineup in a proud moment for the Napier City Council and Napier Deputy Mayor Annette Brosnan – the SuperHuman Award winner on the Local Government New Zealand big night in Christchurch. From left: councillor Keith Price, council chief executive Louise Miller, regional councillor Sophie Sears and chair Hinewai Ormsby, Napier councillor Sally Crown, Annette Brosnan, Mayor Kirsten Wise, LGNZ president Sam Broughton, and Mana Ahuriri Trust general manager Parris Greening.

Napier Deputy Mayor Annette Brosnan is going out on a winning note – capping 12 years on the city council by receiving the Local Government New Zealand SuperHuman – Tū Kaha Award and confirming in almost the same breath that she isn’t seeking re-election this year.

But, from Christchurch Airport,

