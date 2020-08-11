COMMENT

What a weekend. Mother Nature sure knows how to keep us on our toes.

Saturday was bitterly cold and I don't think I could have found a colder spot than the wooden seats at Park Island's hockey field.

I was there to watch two of my granddaughters play hockey. Lucky they are in the same team so just one game.

It was cold but bearable and I loved watching as this young team had their first win and one of my grand daughters got her first goal.

It was also really great to hear all the supporters calling out encouragement to both teams.

We had been watching this big black cloud get closer and closer and you could smell the rain coming.

Now after you've mowed the lawns or finished planting your garden on a hot summer's day, watching black clouds roll in and smelling rain in the air is kind of nice.

But on Saturday morning it wasn't. We were all hoping it would hold off for just another 15 minutes. Alas, it was not to be and down it came.

We adults grumbled and moaned but those children just kept on running up and down the field hitting the ball.

The rain didn't last long but once you are wet the cold just intensifies, so I must say I was quite happy to hear the final whistle blow and for the rest of the day I didn't move far from the fire.

But that's winter for you. Standing on the sideline at football, rugby, hockey, equestrian sport, supporting players.

It's what we Kiwis do no matter what the weather.

Linda Hall

So, on Sunday, I was amazed to not only see the sun shining but feel its warmth as I enjoyed some gardening.

I have a lovely neighbour who kindly pruned my roses last week while she was on leave.

She has the most amazing rose garden — when it's in full bloom the fragrances drift over our way. On Sunday I planted four new roses that someone had given me after digging them out of their garden. I know what one is but the other three don't have labels so it's going to be a nice surprise.

Mother Nature also knows how to look after us. In the midst of winter citrus trees are laden with fruit full of Vitamin C.

Our mandarin and lemon trees have been laden this year. I have chopped up lemons and frozen them, frozen lemon juice, given heaps away and still the tree keeps providing.

It is a nice feeling to be able to give produce away. So far 2020 has not been very nice so taking pleasure in the small things is one way to take our minds off masks, sanitiser, and testing while we look forward to summer and a better 2021.

Speaking of small things, when I had my grandchildren at home a while ago one of them was getting some ice for a drink. The fridge, which we have had for about 18 months, has an ice maker and she was in there scooping the ice into a glass. I said "hey where did you get that little thing from".

"Right here", she answered as she showed me how it slotted into the container the ice was in. I really couldn't believe I had never noticed it before.

We had a good laugh about that — you can't beat a good old laugh at yourself, it's good for your soul.

* - Linda Hall is assistant editor at Hawke's Bay Today