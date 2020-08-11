COMMENT

Public transportation officials in Berlin have asked riders to stop wearing deodorant, and let their natural odours waft through the shared air, as a cheeky way of encouraging riders to wear masks properly.

And it might just come to that point here too. We could very well be wearing masks in the warmer months, although I hope not of course.

But it got me thinking about my deodorant habits. My co-host Adam Green, admitted the other day that he never wears deodorant.

Whereas I, thanks to the power of TV advertising in the 80s, was brought up to believe a man would never just give me flowers if I hadn't doused myself in Impulse.

Impulse was the first real teenage stepping stone to an antiperspirant. So for 30-odd years I have been spraying my armpits every day without fail.

This ingrained habit was something I thought I would take to the grave until we had the fortunate opportunity of having a chat on-air with Mel from Ultrella.

This amazing local woman decided to start a natural deodorant business during lockdown! A time when probably she and the rest of us were sweating more than usual due to the stress of Covid. After the chat she kindly sent me some to try, and in typical Megan Banks fashion, I procrastinated a bit.

But as of right now, I am pleased to say I am converted to using a demi-perspirant that doesn't have an aerosol or roll-on ball in sight. And among many reasons of why I love this product, like it's local, it's pretty, it smells amazing and it's good for me, the best one is this, you apply the deodorant with your hand.

You squeeze a bit out of the pouch like you would toothpaste and you rub it directly into your armpits. It actually has a kind of medicinal self-love thing going on that I didn't know my armpits would enjoy so much.

It's like they are literally singing to me "hallelujah, after cutting us with a razor and then stinging us with an antiperspirant, you are now looking after us".

And look away if this is too much information, but because you apply it with your hands, I seem to be hacking through the winter under-arm hair growth at much more frequent intervals.

So much so that Ben has stopped calling me "Yetti". Thanks Ultrella, doing great things for armpits and relationships since March 2020.

- Megan Banks

