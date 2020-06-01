

Here we are, standing in the face of a global pandemic, with things under control as a nation. So much so, that we are now seeing the return of kids' winter sports, and maybe even no restrictions regarding numbers on the sidelines.

As a father of three, I've done a few years of winter sports and I thought, for those who may be making the first move to the sidelines, we could take a look at the sorts of supporters you might encounter.

There's the winter woolly - this hearty supporter is obviously prepared for anything that the day might throw their way. Ugg boots with woollen lining, thermals, trackies and the most gigantic hooded woollen jumper and coat you've ever seen. Somewhere in among the six sheep-worth of fibre hanging from the cuffs and lining sits a face and two mittens, the only sign that, maybe, in among the material is a person, often accompanied by a mini winter woolly trailing 2 metres behind.

The super shouter - the most enthusiastic of the supporters, who will not only throw encouraging team-building comments from the sidelines but even, sometimes, a full plan of attack for the next 10 minutes of play. "Pass it to the wing, take it up the guts, back to centre, fire it off to Amy, then back to Kelly for the goal!"

The back row bandit - this supporter has already seen their fair share of games. Perhaps parent to three with the third in the second or third year of their sporting career. Yeah, it's awesome and all, but so is finding a snuggly spot at the back of the bleacher to enjoy a coffee and some social media. Who says we can't multitask?

The food fanatic - after hurriedly dropping the sportsperson with the rest of the team this supporter will proceed immediately to the canteen and check the menu. "Is the deep fryer on yet?", they'll casually ask, followed by, "Yeah, loaded fries times two and a hotdog would be good, cheers." That should be enough to last the first half, perhaps an extra visit at halftime. (Okay, so potentially this one is self-discovered).

The my kid's the legend - let's face it, most teams have one or two superstars. The go-to players in times of trouble. The guaranteed goal scorers. The "my kid's the legends" are usually terribly nice and seemingly unaware that they are the bringers of champions. Love a long black.

Good luck out there, teams, and welcome back sports!



