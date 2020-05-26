

Life's a funny old thing, isn't it? How do you get sick when you've been in lockdown?

We've not seen anyone, or gone anywhere. We've washed our hands and sanitised more than ever in our life. And yet, I still managed to catch something.

In my 20s and 30s I hardly ever got sick, my immune system was great. Since having kids, I don't know what's happened.

My immune system is terrible and I seem to catch everything under the sun. I actually blame my children and the unhealthy hours of my job and not getting enough sleep.

Advertisement

But still 2020 was shaping up to be a good year, I hadn't caught a cold and thought I was invincible.

So I was as surprised as the next person when, on Saturday night, tucked up in bed, watching my Netflix, I swallowed at approximately 9.30pm and was met with what felt like a deluge of daggers in my throat.

I had gone from being fine to being as sick as a dog in the space of 5 minutes.

The night sweats started, no sleep, sore throat, my glands were up, all the usual suspects. And these are not usual times. I would usually have had a moan to anyone who listened, then picked myself up and taken myself off to work. But I knew we weren't allowed to do that. Aunty Cindy had said.

So instead, on Monday, I rang my doctor then the Covid testing station rang me and they gave me a time to go and get tested.

I spent the day worrying about the size of something going up my nose but, seriously, it was totally fine.

In 3 minutes I was swabbed and out of there. It took around 72 hours for my results to come through, during which time I wasn't allowed to go anywhere or see anyone, and here's the kicker, my family had to self-isolate with me!!

That, folks, was the worst.

Advertisement

Being sick as a dog and having to deal with two high energy boys. I willed myself to get better quickly, I prayed to the cold gods, but this cold lingered.

My co-host, Adam, thought it was all a ruse to get a personal consultation from my new physician crush, director general of health, Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

That's a big call, but he may have been right.

Don't miss Adam Green and Megan Banks on The Hits Hawke's Bay from 6am to 9am, Monday to Friday