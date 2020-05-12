

What an incredible journey these past few weeks have been. While we are not out of the woods yet, lockdown level 2 will see a return of so many things that, pre-Covid, we all took somewhat for granted.

In January this year, as I sat inthe Hawke's Bay sunshine on the deck of a local restaurant, I didn't spare a moment to appreciate how nice it was to be opposite a friend, drink in hand and meal on the way.

Now it seems like a special treat: something once so frivolously done, so easily achieved, is again becoming a possibility.

The daily drive to school in the afternoon, my children running smiling from their classrooms after just another day at school, would sometimes feel like a chore.

Weeks would go by without me giving a second thought to how hard those teachers were working, how much thought they put into daily lessons and how much they cared for the kids of Hawke's Bay.

And children's sport on a Saturday: all the dedicated coaches and referees tirelessly giving up their time to ensure a fun morning out.

Sitting in the crowd at Elton John, a friendly neighbour passing over a little fruit salad (which tasted strangely like something a little stronger than just the fruit juice), there wasn't a minute when I thought about handwashing, hygiene or not touching my face.

I certainly had no idea it would be the last time I sat in a large crowd of people for what still seems like a long time to come.

What a pleasure it was to round out a favourite song, applauding and cheering with thousands of others, not consumed by thoughts on how we could physically distance on the way out, or in the bathroom line.

I'm truly hopeful that, moving forward in alert level two, I can start to look at some of the day-to-day things I took for granted in a new light!

Idle chitchat with other people in the office, walking into a restaurant and taking a seat with my wife, and the ability to hop in the car for a long weekend, drive to a campground and set up for a couple of days' relaxing will all take on a new meaning in a post-lockdown world. And perhaps I'll be able to hold on to a little more appreciation for the small things that so easily slipped by unnoticed.

