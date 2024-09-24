A stolen Mazda Demio was pursued and then abandoned, while a second Demio was stolen and returned to its Waipukurau address.

Central Hawke’s Bay police and Centralines are warning of the dangers of interfering with power supply infrastructure, after earth wires were cut and stolen from five power poles along State Highway 50.

A Centralines spokesperson said the copper earth wires were a safety device and removing them put any households or businesses on that circuit at risk, compromising their fusing systems.

“Not to mention the risk to the person cutting the line. There are also live wires running up these poles. For the minimal scrap value of the wire, it’s not worth risking a life.

“Centralines replaced the wires as soon as we were advised of the theft, and we would encourage anyone seeing suspicious activity or missing wires to phone the police. This isn’t something we usually have a problem with in Central Hawke’s Bay but Unison has had ongoing problems in Napier and Hastings.

“We are working on a solution to deter people from taking wiring. It’s not something we are taking lightly.”