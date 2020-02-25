COMMENT

It's one of the inevitable facts of life that once you hit a certain age there is likely to be a wedding drought.

You've been through your own, seen your besties down the aisle, maybe even scored an important job or two along the way. A bridesmaid, a groomsman, a 1.30am take the microphone off the band and sing a karaoke song so badly you'll remember the embarrassment for years to come ... guy.

All your current friends are couples with kids, or not looking to do it again any time soon!

So it's always with some surprise and trepidation that you receive and subsequently accept a wedding invitation at this stage of life. That's because you know, if there's a seating plan, you're on the stragglers' table.

There's always one, strangers picked up at various points of the wedded couple's life. Perhaps a very good co-worker from a town long since moved away from and his partner. An uncle or aunty who they were close enough with to warrant an invite. An old school friend or two, and you.

You glance around at the pre-drinks longingly, trying for other straggler identification. A couple! Could they be on our table, you think. A casual but faster than normal stroll to the seating board to grab some names.

"Okay, there's a John and Haylee, Samuel, a Eunice (She MUST be an aunty) and us."

Sidling up to what looks to be another straggler couple you introduce yourself. But no. It's a David and Amelia, good friends of the bride and groom currently, and they will be at the good friend table.

You stay and make small talk anyway, "Oh yes we know them from long ago. Another life in a different place."

Draining the last of your beverage as you watch them disappear in the direction of the guest book, you ponder whether you'll be left at the back of the dance floor. Dropping a lonely point and clap and point and clap and wishing the taxi started earlier.

But no, there in the distance, a beacon of hope, could that be Samuel? Over you go, hand at the ready, reaching out as you approach. "G'day, I'm Adam", "oh hi Adam. I don't know too many people here, how do you know the groom, I'm Sa.."

"I know who you are," I'll exclaim. "Let's go take a seat at the stragglers' table!"

