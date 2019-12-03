COMMENT

When the classic American comedy Bad Moms came out a couple of years ago, I must admit it I actually really liked it.

At the time I had a 1.5-year-old and a 3-year-old and the thought of doing anything bad, let alone even go out was foreign.

I went out to see the movie and that was about as exciting as my mum life got.

Well that all changed in the weekend, when a long over due girls' night out was scheduled to celebrate a good friend's birthday as well as her new job, and I happened to tag my birthday onto the celebration as well.

She's a gal that loves to organise a party, I'm a gal that can't stand to organise a party, so it all worked out well….and that's where it began to unravel.

Six of us bad mums met for dinner, a BYO where it seemed we all thought it would be a good idea to bring at least two bottles of the bubbly stuff per person, heaven forbid we ran out.

Kristen Bell, Mila Kunis and Kathryn Hahn in Bad Moms. My friends and I became real life bad mums the other night. Photo / Supplied

The proprietors almost ran us out of the restaurant after that, and all of the lovely diners breathed a collective sigh of relief when this group of bad mums finally left.

We'd been a little loud you see, and while we thought we were hilarious, clearly everyone else did not. This didn't stop us though, oh no, onwards to The Cabana we shouted!

It all started to go downhill when a cheeky ciggy was passed around in the carpark, and the wheels well and truly fell off when one member of our bad mum group, (who really does love to party), decided a boob flash was in order, to see if we could get cheaper door entry to the Fleetwood Mac tribute show.

A boob flash didn't get us cheaper entry, in fact all it got us was an eye roll from the lovely lady on the door, and I could almost hear her radioing on her walkie talkie to security inside, "there's a group of crazy mums who clearly haven't been out since 2007 on the loose, steady the ship".

One brandy and dry later, one version of Landslide and the promise that I would walk down the aisle to that song, and this bad mum was ready for her Uber.

While we waited outside we made plans for a girls' trip to Mexico, got emotional, took truly awful group selfies and vowed to do it all again.

In the harsh sunlight of a Santa Parade the next day, I vowed and declared a Bad Moms 2 would be a few years away yet!

