I've never been much of a Tom Jones fan although l do admire his ability to keep drawing the numbers to his less frequent concerts.

However, the one song of his that gets me humming along is a nostalgic rendition of the Green, Green Grass of Home.

I was reminded of its capacity to bring grown men to tears, including me, as it played on our car radio during a recent return to my tūrangawaewae near Waipawa in Central Hawke's Bay for a family reunion.

Our family had once owned a sizeable chunk of this beautiful part of New Zealand's pristine farmland and although statistically our control over what happens on that land is less significant today, it is impossible to ignore the memories of that association which come flooding back when you re-enter the zone.

As a student of history, l am proud of the fact that our tenure as kaitiaki of this magnificent piece of our national heritage has been recorded in honourable terms.

Right from the time in the late 19th century when my great grandparents legitimately acquired the land - most of it in a non-productive state - and began the long, slow, expensive and at times heartbreaking process of development, successive generations have shown that they appreciate how fortunate we were to have chosen this lifestyle as a vehicle to make our contribution and this area to call our spiritual home.

Other families, both Māori and Pākehā, can testify to this sense of belonging as an ideal basis for building societies confident in their own skin - each one proud of their individual successes in establishing footprints for others to follow.

Apart from the sheer hard work involved conserving and maintaining each property ready for handing on to future generations, there will always be a need for appreciating the requirements of a management role.

Whether our names are on the deed of title or not, our responsibilities to the nation is far more important. Our individual occupancy is temporary - the land and its surrounding community is permanent.

Understanding those responsibilities are the main features of communities who want to continue moving forward for the benefit of all - learning from the past but not continually litigating it.

I say that as we watch yet another sad chapter of our colourful but fractured history, (this time at Ihumātao), which has produced little else apart from unsightly squabbles between family (hapū) members over land ownership and whose view should hold sway.

It is a shame that so much energy is wasted trying to establish leadership and negotiating authority in what are really only family disputes when a compromise solution should not only be achievable but would be the one to benefit all.

Ihumātao represents an opportunity for a number of participants in this debate.

Obviously, it is one for the Government to show that it is capable of acting in the best interests of all New Zealanders by insisting that past Treaty settlements are "full and final!". Perhaps not surprisingly it looks as if it might fluff that chance.

While the Prime Minister attends anniversary celebrations at Ngaruawahia pretending that she can ignore the pressure from the revisionists within her party to get involved, encouraging signals are being sent to the protesters that the cavalry is on its way.

The implications for the nation doesn't bear thinking about if any message is delivered other than one that clearly states. - "the terms and conditions of the original settlement remain. There is no chance of negotiations being reopened."

Unfortunately, this Government is showing all the hallmarks of capitulation, seemingly oblivious to the can of worms it is holding in its hands, prepared to abandon its own responsibilities as kaitiaki in favour of what can only be described as short-term gains with its political base.

Surely it must know that at least one of its coalition partners (NZ First) will be absorbing the reactions it is getting from mainstream New Zealand and taking its own opportunity to tell the PM to act responsibly.

Kiwis will be hoping that all the hard work of successive Governments and iwi who have reached honourable agreements regarding claims that were lodged through the system in good faith is not about to be tossed to the wind.

We simply can't afford to allow that to happen.

Yet frighteningly, some of signs are suggesting it might.

Clive Bibby is a fourth-generation member of a CHB farming family who has been living in Tolaga Bay for the past 40 years. He is a social commentator, community worker and heritage consultant.