Sorry Bradley Cooper, you're too late. As of Saturday night, I am officially off the market.

That's right folks, Ben has made an honest woman out of me and I am thrilled to announce I'm engaged!!

I have been a bridesmaid five times, I'm a celebrant and to date have married nearly 40 wonderful couples, I've renewed people's vows live on the radio, I've helped a groom plan a wedding on the radio that his bride knew absolutely nothing about, I've heard so many gorgeous proposal stories, but never before have I had the privilege of being a bride-to-be.

And this is where it starts to get a little stressful.

Even though I work in a very public job, I'm actually quite a shy person and so is my lovely fiancé (oh my gosh I have a fiancé!!) and so the thought of standing up in front of family and friends and exchanging vows and rings of commitment to each other is sending our anxiety levels through the roof.

I love going to parties but I can't stand actually planning them myself. In fact I haven't thrown any kind of birthday celebration for myself since my Mum gave up on birthday parties when we were 12.

Even for my 21st myself and three friends took off to Sydney to celebrate for the weekend so we didn't have to have a party.

Mind you, 21st's back in my day probably wouldn't be allowed anymore, just think a woolshed and yard glass and you'll get the drift.

So I'm in a bit of a quandary. Everyone is asking if we have a date and I'm having to break the news that it took 10 years for Ben to propose, so at this rate it looks like you should "save for the date" for some point in 2029.

Being a celebrant, I've also married people in some absolutely stunning locations here in Hawke's Bay with all levels of budgets, guests and beautifulness, but always with the same amount of love.

So at the risk of turning into a bridezilla already, I'm starting to freak out at the pressure!!

My celebrant friend Nichola Nicholson told me to take a leaf out of my own book and give myself a good talking to by telling myself what I tell my couples who I am going to marry, and that is that the most important thing of all is that you get married on the day.