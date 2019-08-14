The Government has recently released a public discussion document to help shape its future regulation of the online gambling environment.

Around 5 per cent of the population experience some form of harm from gambling, from mild to severe (Strategy to Prevent & Minimise Gambling Harm 2019/20 to 2021/22: Consultation document).

This number equates to five staff out of 100 employees – to put things into perspective for large employers out there. Currently the only authorised providers of online gambling products are the TAB and Lotto, so most prudent employers have sought to block access to these sites from work computers.

This doesn't mean staff are safe as they can still carry around via their smart phone in their pocket or on their desk, a wide range of online gambling sites based with operators outside New Zealand.

I would suggest that employers look at developing policies around use of work and non-work technology devices to access offshore gambling sites while on work time, and also to offer opportunities for assistance should they fall into the 5 out of 100 employees experiencing some form of harm from this entertainment temptation.

To further contextualise the need to be aware (and wary) of online gambling opportunities, it should be a consideration for you that gambling harm affects more than just the individual risk taker on opportunities of mostly chance.

Families, employers, friends, colleagues, teammates are all impacted by a harmful gambler's preoccupation with winning back their losses or gaining access to the next gambling opportunity.

The rise of offshore online gambling operators is a concern in another socially unacceptable way.

Currently the levy on problem gambling is collected from all domestic gambling operators of class 4 gaming machines, lotto tickets, TAB products and casino entertainment.

This levy is distributed by the Ministry of Health to the 22 service providers around New Zealand who are trained and available to provide clinical and public health services free of charge to communities and those affected by gambling harm.

Based on the prevalence of harm being experienced in Hawke's Bay, and the number of licensed gambling operators here, we receive around 6 per cent of the funding contributing towards this nationwide workforce.

The offshore gambling operators do not contribute to services which address gambling harm, so this point needs addressing by the Government.

Let's keep up with the inevitable good and bad that comes with technological advancements.

Have your say and assist the Government with its thinking around the future regulation of online gambling. Visit https://www.dia.govt.nz/diawebsite.nsf/Files/Online-Gambling-Consultation/$file/Online-Gambling-in-New-Zealand-Discussion-Document.pdf

*Vicki Berkahn is general manager at Te Rangihaeata Oranga Trust – Minimising gambling harm across Hawke's Bay