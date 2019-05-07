Adam and myself celebrated World Naked Gardening Day on Saturday in style.

Well, not so much "in style" more "in nothing". We felt the Hawke's Bay wind in our hair, and the sun on our backs.

Adam was busy pruning and searching for snails, it wasn't long before he looked down and found one amongst his bramble bush. While I was busy in the garden lamenting on how I had lemons where my melons used to grow.

We posted a video of our naked gardening to Facebook and thankfully everyone saw the funny side, or backside as the case may be.

The old saying that you leave your dignity at the hospital front door and pick it up on the way out when you give birth was certainly true in my case, but to be honest I never really picked it back up.

Boobs, bums and other bits are usually on full display in our house behind closed doors. I have two wee boys that delight in being naked and showing me what they can do with their appendages.

I haven't had a shower to myself in six years without some little person coming in to chat or to tell me which one of them nicked a biscuit, or who hit whom.

So when it came to posing with my lemons on world naked gardening day, well I didn't really give it an extra thought. My partner Ben was away filming something else much more important than my lemons, so the task fell to my 6-year-old. How hard can it be, right?

As it turns out quite hard. I had to de-robe without the neighbours seeing, perch under a thorny lemon tree, find six lemons that weren't rotting on the ground, place them precariously around my bust, get Mac to frame me up without seeing too much boobage and nothing down below, record a piece to camera, drop the lemons, check, the footage, and do the whole thing all over again around eight times.

By this point I was getting cold, the lemons weren't what they used to be, and I vowed to never change my career to that of a nude model.

Mac, to his credit, was the soul of discretion.

He'll be thanking me later in life when he has an illustrious career as a wildlife photographer, all thanks to that never seen before footage he took as a 6-year-old of a human mother in the nuddy.

- Megan Banks

