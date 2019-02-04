When I took a phone call from one of the Mission Concert publicity crew to say there was a breakfast going on Sunday morning, where a "huge" announcement would be made, I was slightly bewildered.

Had Phil decided to take Wednesday off?

I have been to such breakfasts and gatherings in the past, where the next artist was to be announced.

But this was a year away from the next potential concert ... and we hadn't even rolled the 2019 one across the stage.

That was still four days away and there was going to be a "huge" announcement?

As the concert itself has effectively become a major entertainment tradition in Hawke's Bay, and the country for that matter, it was always equally traditional that the announcement of the next artist was delivered around September ... five or so months out.

But a year out?

And before this year's artist has not begun wielding the microphone?

It seemed kind of surreal, and led to some interesting murmurs and rumours as to who it could be.

The Irish band U2 sort of fitted the bill, and of course the Bruce Springsteen angle re-emerged.

Along with Paul McCartney and maybe the Ringo's All Star Band.

And maybe the now Kiwi-influenced Fleetwood Mac were planning a second more extensive tour next year?

But I never figured on Elton John, despite having read somewhere he was on a major concert journey which would take him to dozens of countries over three years.

I just figured that because he was here a couple of years back he may have left it at that.

But going by the poster work which declares it is the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour this is clearly a "farewell" tour so given he loves it out here we'd have to be on the menu.

And we are, and the great thing is Sir Elton is heading to the Bay and the Mission, which the Mission crew said he was aware of as its reputation had grown stronger by the year.

Rod Stewart rates the place very highly, calling it one of his favourite venues.

I wonder if Sir Elton had given him a bell and asked a few questions?

And maybe Sir Paul McCartney, who called into the Bay unannounced last summer and enjoyed some time out by the sea, called his fellow knight of the realm and said "should go there man ... it's kinda nice."

And so all the pieces came together, somehow, and the Mission was added to the list of 300 or so concerts he is giving, and one of the three New Zealand spots he will play at.

And he's got plenty to play.

To say he has a fine catalogue of tunes would be the greatest understatement in musicdom.

Another fine understatement would be that the concert is likely to sell out quickly.

The Mission Concerts are into their 27th year and had anyone suggested back on day one that Elton John would one day take the stage there would have been a lot of shaking heads.

But the way it has accelerated through the years has been remarkable.

Crikey, we've had Rod Stewart and Sting and Tom Jones and Sir Cliff Richard and ... go look the list up on the Mission Concert site.

It is staggering.

I got to meet and chat with a few of them, a highlight was enjoying an afternoon snack with Barry Gibb and enjoying a few laughs with him.

And a quick chat with Sir Cliff about his fondness for a wine and yes, he was keen to try a few of Mission's lines.

I also remember fondly the Beach Boys concert when I wandered into the police enclosure, as I knew a few of the lads, and helped myself to some sandwiches and savouries.

I was escorted back to my seat by a smiling sergeant who said I could keep the food, and reminded me to take the empty lager bottles home with me afterwards.

In those days people could wander in with huge chilly bins stuffed with drinks ... all sorts of drinks.

They then brought in a limit ... like a dozen small beers and two bottles of wine, and people went ballistic.

Interesting years and colourful years and the great Mission and its great concert management team have built it into more than an entertainment tradition.

It is an institution, and securing Phil Collins and now Sir Elton John, it is an institution which is in very healthy shape.

So then ... 2021?

Wonder what Paul and Ringo are up to?

