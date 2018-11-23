Yesterday we had the official unveiling of Ivy, the stunning Tony Cragg sculpture now sitting at the entrance to MTG Hawke's Bay.

This work was created as a commissioned piece specifically to sit alongside the pillars at the entrance to MTG and it sits beautifully - looking as if it had always been there.

Gifted to the MTG collection and the people of Hawke's Bay by the Reydan and Roger Weiss Trust, this is the only Tony Cragg available on public display in New Zealand.

We are truly blessed to be the recipient of such incredible and generous philanthropy, without which we could never even dream of acquiring a work of this calibre.

Tony Cragg is an acclaimed international artist, born in the UK and now residing in Germany.

Among his many awards is the prestigious Turner Prize which he received in 1988. Cragg's work has been shown extensively throughout Europe and beyond and is held in numerous major art galleries around the world.

Cragg finds inspiration in his materials, letting this inform the piece. If you approach Ivy from different angles you will find various shapes, forms and even faces within the work.

"His sensitivity to different materials is and has been the starting point for his work. To a great extent, his choice of material has determined the form which a sculpture has taken on. Different materials give different emotional experiences, both for the artist and for us as observers.

"Tony Cragg points out that the words material and materia originate from the Latin word mater mother. Like a mother, the material gives birth to the thought; the different properties of a material give rise to the idea, which produces the form …" - Connoisseur, 2000

Sitting at the entrance way of the region's premier cultural facility, Ivy speaks to the significance of museums and galleries and the important role we play in inspiring new generations, holding collective and diverse memories, and generating debate.

Those who attended the opening of our new exhibition FAFSWAG: code switch earlier this week, were treated to a series of stunning performance pieces to launch the exhibition.

With artworks from three members of the South Auckland based FAFSWAG Arts Collective, this exhibition explores themes of gender and sexuality diversity.

Complementing this exhibition, a vibrant mural, Te Aniwaniwa Nui, has been emerging in the main foyer of the museum. Created by Taupuruariki (Ariki) Brightwell this work depicts the god of rainbows Uenuku and ancestors special to Ngāti Kahungunu, including the chief from whom the iwi takes its name. Come in and view this vibrant artwork, the new exhibition FAFSWAG: code switch and Ivy. Entry to your museum is free so bring your friends and whānau.

Unfortunately there were two errors in my column last week regarding Trooper Percy Robert Manson. Percy was killed on March 30, 1918 (not 1919) and died on Hill 309 (not 3039). I apologise for my errors and for any distress they may have caused.

Panel discussion with artists from the exhibition FAFSWAG: code switch on the practice of modifying expression to adapt to different sociocultural norms. Today, Saturday, November 24, 11am, meet in front foyer – free entry, no bookings required.

This weekend (November 24-25) is the last chance to see Steadfast Steamers: Models of Hawke's Bay Shipping which will be dismantled on Monday to make way for a new exhibition.

Exhibition tour House of Webb: A Victorian Family's Journey to Ormondville with curator Gail Pope. December 4, 11am, meet in front foyer – free entry, no bookings required.

Twilight Art Class, held in the exhibition space, explores various mediums used by the Webb family throughout their journeys. This session focuses on comic illustration. December 4, 6pm-8pm. $35 per class ($30 for friends of MTG). Please register to secure a place 06 835 7781.

- Laura Vodanovich is the director of the Museum Theatre Gallery (MTG) Hawke's Bay.