Youth Council chair Lena Ormsby along with her fellow youth councillors have lined up some fun activities for Youth Week in Hastings. Photo / Warren Buckland

Get ready for Youth Week, an event-filled celebration planned for the young people of Hastings by the Youth Council.

Youth Week is a nationwide festival where rangatahi across the country celebrate and embrace their talents, passions, and successes. Over the next two weeks, Hastings will celebrate with a line-up of fun events at Flaxmere and Camberley Community centres.

Youth Council chair Lena Ormsby said the activities have been organised by Hastings youth for Hastings youth. The Youth Council drew on their own passions and connections amongst friends and whānau to plan activities that would appeal to and suit a wide range of youth.

"We felt it was important to cater to all our rangatahi and their many interests. This way all are included and brought closer together as a community," Ormsby said.

Youth councillors themselves will be attending as many events as possible and hope to get to know some of the other young people.

The Youth Council chair said the group "encourages families to attend our events and enjoy what's on offer – and for young people, it's a great chance to have fun and make new friends."

Over the week, here is what you could check out.

Monday, May 9

Camberley Community Centre – 3pm to 4pm - Three-point shootout comp, prizes, free kai, music, and chill out space

Flaxmere Community Centre – 3pm to 5pm - Table tennis competition, free kai and prizes

Tuesday, May 10

Flaxmere Community Centre – 3pm to 5pm – PlayStation gaming night, free kai, prizes

Wednesday, May 11

Flaxmere Community Centre – 3pm to 5pm – Three-point basketball shootout, giveaways, prizes

Thursday, May 12

Flaxmere Community Centre – 3pm to 5pm – Coffee Shop Trivia Night, free kai, hot drink station, prizes

Friday, May 13

Camberley Community Centre – 3pm to 4pm – Community ki-o-rahi game delivered by Sport Hawke's Bay, prizes, free kai, music, and chill out space.

The programme list can also be found at https://www.hastingsdc.govt.nz/youthweek.