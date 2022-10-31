One person was taken to Wairoa Hospital in a critical condition following an incident on McLean Street, Wairoa, on Monday evening. Photo / Google Maps

One person was taken to Wairoa Hospital in a critical condition following an incident on McLean Street, Wairoa, on Monday evening. Photo / Google Maps

A young woman is in a serious condition in Hawke's Bay Hospital after being struck by a vehicle in a driveway in Wairoa yesterday evening.

A police spokesperson said the serious crash unit was investigating after a woman was hit by a vehicle at an address in McLean Street at 7.30pm.

"The driver has been assisting police with our inquiries and we are still working to establish the circumstances of how this occurred," the spokesperson said.

A St John spokesperson said a helicopter was called to McLean St about 7.30pm and the woman was taken to Wairoa Hospital in a critical condition.

A Te Whatu Ora - Health New Zealand Hawke's Bay spokeswoman said the woman was in a serious condition this morning.

Meanwhile, a woman in her 30s who was seriously injured and flown to Hawke's Bay Hospital when a tree reportedly fell on her vehicle is now in a stable condition on a ward, according to the spokeswoman.

Emergency services were called about 5.30am to State Highway 2 through Mohaka, in the Wairoa district, yesterday morning.

Wairoa mayor Craig Little said earlier that he saw a vehicle "well below the road" that appeared to be on its side.