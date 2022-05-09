Young guns make a play for the Hawke's Bay Magpies

New Hawke's Bay Magpies head coach Josh Syms, spreading the net to give club players a chance in 2022. Photo / Paul Taylor

As many as 40 young Hawke's Magpies hopefuls have been given their chance to make a play for possible Ranfurly Shield and Bunnings NPC matches later in the season by being named for a hit-out against the Hurricanes Under 20 side.

A squad of 33 mainly younger players was named late on Sunday for a match at HB Rugby's Napier headquarters in Orotu Dr barely 24 hours later, against an opposition including another seven players from Hawke's Bay, and preparing for a national Under 20 tournament in Taupo later this month.

All were expected to get game time as coach Josh Syms, stepping up from the role of assistant to Mark Ozich, now coaching in Australia, spreads the net to capture talent not involved in Super Rugby, Japanese, European and North American major league rugby, and other contracts abroad.

While the more experienced players are expected to dominate the squad later in the season, Syms and current assistants Jason Shoemark and Ellery Wilson are faced with getting a team together for a pre-season match against Manawatu in Pahiatua on Queen's Birthday (June 6).

With the arrival from overseas of new assistant Brock James (from Ospreys in the UK) and scrum coach Francisco Deformes (currently on a short-term contract in Canada), they will then look at the first Ranfurly Shield defence of the season against Heartland amateur rugby champion South Canterbury in Napier on June 29.

Later the Magpies will have hit-outs against Waikato in Tokoroa on July 15 and Auckland in Cambridge a week later, ahead of the scheduled second shield defence, against Poverty Bay in Napier on July 30.

Significant interest surrounds the position of halfback, in which Hawke's Bay currently has Brad Weber, Folau Fakatava and Ereatara Enari all involved in Super Rugby and who through injury or international commitments are unlikely to be available for the Magpies for much ahead of the NPC, which starts on August 5.

Three under consideration in the squad for the Monday-night game were John Ika (MAC), Isaac Bracewell (Havelock North) and Jayden Rihia (Hastings Rugby and Sports), while also in the picture are Tech OB No 9 Sheridan Rangihuna, who has more than 30 first class matches behind him, and Zach Donaldson (Napier Old Boys Marist), graduating from Hawke's Bay Under 19 level over the last two years.

Prop is another position with depth, including Super Rugby players Pouri Rakete-Stones and Joe Apikotoa likely to have international commitments, and Namatahi Waa currently playing in the US.

Syms said that given the number of top players not generally available to club rugby this season – more than 20 Magpies having appeared in Super Rugby – the club competition's four rounds to date had been "pleasantly surprising" for the performances of players on the way up.

"Everyone wants to stay in the province and play for the Magpies," he said, revealing 28 players having by the end of December signed for their further commitment to the Magpies.

At least 40 got game time in shield or NPC matches for the Magpies last year, and expectations are a similar number will be needed this year.

The squad named for the Monday-night match, was: Alex Philip (Havelock North), Aloese Aiolupotea (Taradale), Bryson Ioane (Hastings R&S), Damien Scott (Tech OB), Dylan Holman (Central), Frank Lochore (Central), Hame Lauaki (MAC), Hemaua Samasoni (Taradale, Hoera Stephenson (Aotea), Hugh Taylor (Pirate), Iakopo Mapu (Taradale), Isaac Bracewell (Havelock North), Jayden Rihia (Hastings R&S), Jayden Stock (Tech OB), Jessie Lesa-Sipaia (Hastings R&S), Jimi Harris (Tamatea), John Ika (MAC), Jonty Stewart (Napier OBM), Josh Combs (Taradale), Kere Penitito (Napier OBM), Lewis Bush (Tech OB), Maika Fehoko (MAC), Majella Tufuga (Taradale), Mefiposeti Tupou (MAC), Meni Manase (MAC), Nik Patumaka (Tech OB), Paoraian Manuel-Harman (Napier OBM), Sam Smith (Havelock North), Solomone Fono (MAC), Tipene Meihana (Pirate), Troy McIvor (Tech OB), Tupou Ma'afu Afungia (MAC), Xavier McCorkindale (Tech OB).