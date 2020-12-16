Young golfers take on big challenge in Dannevirke

aleb Shuker and Chris Stuart are taking part in the Longest Day golf challenge to raise money for the Cancer Society. Photo SUpplied

Two young Dannevirke golfers are about to take on a huge challenge when they take part in the Cancer Society's Longest Day fundraiser.

Caleb Shuker and Chris Stuart, better known as Kritta, are stepping up to take part in challenge tomorrow at Dannevirke Golf Club.

The Longest Day challenge is a golfing endurance event of 72 holes, which is four rounds of golf in one day, and equialent to walking a marathon.

Players tee off at sunrise and play through to sunset, making the most of the daylight on the longest days of the year. While the longest day is December 21, the challenge can be taken up on any day in December or January.

Players choose the day, the course and the team – or play solo if they prefer.

Shuker and Stuart, who have both just turned 20, describe themselves as casual golfers who joined the Dannevirke Golf Club six months ago and play off a 34 handicap.

Shuker reckons it will take them 12 to 13 hours to complete the challenge.

"We'll be teeing off at 5.30am."

Shuker said the golf club had been helpful and members will have everything ready for their early start and will ensure they will be able to play through without any hold ups.

Neither Shuker nor Stuart have taken part in a Cancer Society fundraiser before.

"We saw an ad for the Longest Day challenge and as both of us have grandparents who had cancer we decided to give it a go," Shuker said.

They are joining hundreds of other New Zealanders who want to make a difference to the lives of people with cancer.

According to the Cancer Society every day 63 New Zealanders are diagnosed with cancer.

Already Shuker and Stuart have raised $1300 which has been donated by family, friends and workmates.

"Every donation we receive will go towards cancer research, prevention and support services for people who need our support the most."

Donations can be made to https://www.longestday.org.nz/krittaandcaleb