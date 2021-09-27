Young Franco to headline Outfield Festival lineup

There's something to suit all tastes at next year's Outfield Festival. Photo / Supplied

Young Franco, the Brisbane producer hot on the tongues of the global electronic music scene, is the headliner act for next year's Outfield.

The festival, to be held on February 12 at Te Awanga Downs, is a celebration of music, food, arts and community.

Now in its third year, Outfield is evolving and growing into an experience to ignite the senses. Delivered with sunny Hawke's Bay spirit, the festival prides itself on sustainable practices, care for the local environment, and the people who flock from far and wide.

Other top acts include Dunedin band The Chills, who have been spreading quality, original NZ-sounding, melodic rock music across the global stage since way back.

Fronted by the rare talent of Martin Phillipps and furnished with the highest standard of musicians, The Chills explode with essential, consistent energy delivered with intensity and conviction.

Speaking of Kiwi upstarts, Outfield will also feature the dynamic hip-hop stylings of JessB, whose effortless stage presence and natural bars, rhythms and flows endear her to audiences everywhere. Since bursting onto the scene in 2017, she's taken her initial momentum and whipped it into a whirlwind, making her a force to be reckoned with at home and around the globe.

Sourcing the best from the world stage, Outfield is excited to bring you Weird Together, a seamless blend of organic musical discovery and collaboration. With UK Producer/DJ Dick "Magik" Johnson at the helm, curating and producing the group's eclectic global-focused sound, Weird Together will spread a smile across your face and get your body moving on the dance floor.

Other musicians on the Outfield lineup include Shag Rock (Aus), Mermaidens, Eno x Dirty, Dolphin Friendly, Masaya, Body Ocean, Headland, Witters & MC Crafty, Halfqueen, Guardian Singles, O & The Mo, Arahi, Dateline, Hurricane Emily, Wattsson, Techno Tradie, Aunty El, Halps, Ruffhouse, Levi, Skye, Waja, Sammy W, Deep Fried Funk, High Rotation DJs, Sneeky, Larry Nobody, Snowjob, The Cellars, Danica Bryant, Atlantic Wave and Sindee Voo.

Set in the nation's fruit bowl, the Outfield team taps into the abundance of local producers to provide the finest craft beers, wines and artisan delicacies, delivering a feast of quality food and beverage options for festival fuel.

Drawing from the burgeoning local arts scene, the space is transformed into a playground of delights for the young and young at heart alike. With a host of attractions on its doorstep, including a world-class golf course and the world's largest, most accessible gannet nesting place at nearby Cape Kidnappers Gannet Colony, Outfield isn't just a festival. For out-of-towners, it's the gateway to an idyllic summer holiday in the Bay.

Outfield's gates open at 1pm on Saturday, February 12. This is a family-friendly, licensed all-ages event. Grab your tickets from www.outfieldfestival.co.nz