Young equestrian Jenna-Lee Rose gains a Massey Blue

Jenna-lee on Lulu clearing the hurdle.

On October 13, local Tararua equestrian Jenna-Lee Rose discovered she had won a coveted Massey University Blues Sports Award.

Massey University Blues are part of a longstanding tradition of recognising sporting excellence in New Zealand universities.

The Blues are open to all sportspeople at Massey, including those studying by distance, who have achieved outstanding results in both their sport and academic studies.

On October 13 Massey University livestreamed virtual Blues Awards for 2020 and 2021 as last year was cancelled due to Covid, resulting in more than 200 athletes receiving awards.

Jenna-Lee on Silent Witness at the Central and Southern Equestrian Pop-Up event on Sunday November 6.

Massey University High Performance Coordinator Tamara Scott-Valath says it was really special to be able to recognise the achievements of the student athletes, after such a tumultuous time.

"This year is obviously different with the pandemic affecting both domestic and international sporting competitions, limiting opportunities for athletes to travel and compete at a high level within the relevant period for our Blues Sports Awards.

"Ms Scott-Valath says the fact the students are able to perform at such a high level in their sport, while successfully completing their studies, is an incredible accomplishment.

Jenna-Lee was educated at Dannevirke High School and Central Hawke's Bay College, has been thoroughly enjoying her studies in psychology at Massey University for three years and is due to complete her BSC degree early next year, before starting her Masters.

She has been also pursuing her other passion – that of show jumping - starting at the tender age of 7 and progressing up the ranks with the strong support of mum and dad.

Since starting at Massey she has stabled her two horses Lulu and Silent Witness in Palmerston North and competed in the University Tertiary Series after exams.

She also competes in all local show jumping events, including the recent Central and Southern Equestrian Pop-up event on November 6-7 in Dannevirke and the Dannevirke A&P Show. With her two horses, she has trained hard gaining lessons from renowned coach Sally Clark.

Now she is starting to reach the big time, performing well in events at Dannevirke on November 7, jumping clear on the 1.20 metre course and being placed fifth on time difference in a field of 40 horses and riders.

Her plan is to compete in a Grand Prix Horse event by the end of the season.

She and her family were thrilled to receive the Massey Blue as recognition for her efforts in study and equestrian.

Tamara Scott-Valath says: "Each year as we undertake the nomination and selection process for our Blues recipients, I'm reminded just how amazing these individuals are – reading through their sporting achievements and seeing their academic achievements shows just how determined and dedicated they all are to achieving their goals."