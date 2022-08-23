Wyn Drabble: The indications are not good

Wyn Drabble asks why drivers have difficulty indicating their intentions at roundabouts. Photo / Warren Buckland

Roundabouts are a useful traffic tool; they are one of the safest engineering treatments for intersections, as any crashes which do occur will usually occur at low speeds.

But have you noticed that some now double as shrubberies? The height of the shrubs means you cannot see the intentions of other drivers, to whom you may or may not have to give way.

But I've now had enough experience to know that it doesn't matter anyway: a lot of drivers don't indicate, and many of those who do, indicate incorrectly. The shrubbery is, at best, an attractive irrelevance.

Of course, there could be many reasons why a driver does not indicate: their indicator hand is busy texting; they are having relationship problems so don't feel up to it; they feel it's nobody else's business where they intend to go; their hand could be engaged in itch relief; they are really, really lazy.

Relevant joke: how can you tell when a Tesla is on autopilot? It uses indicators when required.

How much effort is required to flick the dicker? Without doing any studies or pesky research, I would say about as much as switching a light on in a typical home.

Amazing, isn't it: that you can have Bluetooth connection, a read-out of the number of kilometres left until you run out of petrol/diesel/battery/hydrogen, bum-warming seats, individual temperature controls for each side of the car, and drink holders galore.

But many drivers still ignore one of the most basic automotive features.

I admit I'm not perfect. One day, I was pulling into an angled park on a side street. I checked behind me and in front of me, and there was no traffic. Throwing caution to the wind, but having carefully checked the options, I turned in without indicating.

Wyn Drabble.

No horns blared at me, but there was one irate pedestrian whom I had not seen. He was waiting to step out from the kerb and cross the road, and shook his fist at me for not indicating my intention. And I thought I had covered all bases. My apologies go to that gentleman.

Concentration is key, as I often switch between two cars. The German car has the indicator on the left of the steering wheel; the Japanese has it on the right - so the odd slip-up is inevitable. The windscreen wipers quickly indicate the error.

The other issue is indicating incorrectly. Why, oh why, do people indicate right when they are going straight through a roundabout? The idea – indeed the legal requirement – is that you don't indicate at all, but then, just before your exit to the left, you give a quick left flick of the indicator.

Of course, if you indicate too early – before the previous left exit – it tells people you are exiting left, rather than going straight through, so timing is important.

I have even followed a local commercial bus, and the driver indicated right but went straight through without any quick flick to the left. Surely drivers of commercial buses need to get it right?

So, what is the solution? The first option is a TV campaign to clarify the law.

An irritating voice could simply yell at us: DO NOT INDICATE RIGHT IF YOU ARE GOING STRAIGHT THROUGH A ROUNDABOUT. Close-up shots could show the right indicator not doing anything, then the left indicator giving a quick display on exit. A quick shot of the central shrubbery could add some overall pop to the ad.

The second option is to plant more – even taller and more luxuriant – roundabout shrubberies, so motorists can't see what other vehicles might or might not be doing anyway.

Wyn Drabble is a teacher of English, a writer, a musician and public speaker.