Wyn Drabble: That's not cricket, that's rain

4 minutes to read
Wyn Drabble says wise money was on the NZ-Netherlands T20 game being cancelled at McLean Park, on Friday. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawkes Bay Today
By Wyn Drabble


Wise money was on the NZ-Netherlands T20 game being cancelled. The ordinary man on the street was sensible enough to know it would never go ahead; too sodden underfoot, showers still passing through, too dangerous

