Wyn Drabble: Suggestions for a Covid-free Christmas

You might just need a mask at this year's Christmas gatherings. Photo / 123RF

‘Tis the season to be jolly, fa la la la la, la la la la.

Yes, ‘tis the season for mixing, mingling and merriment, which, of course, means lots of people in close proximity to one another and increased chances of Covid transmission. I’m sure Covid won’t be on your Christmas wishlist, so what should you do?

Otago University’s Michael Baker has given his top tips for relatively safe merriment, so let’s give them the once-over.

First, he suggests, everybody attending a function should have a rapid antigen test on the day of the event. Unfortunately, this will be up to individuals to honour, and I’m afraid not everyone will do it. It’s a good idea in principle, but will it work in practice?

Baker suggests it could, to a certain extent, be self-regulating, because “those who act irresponsibly by not testing were not likely to be thanked for exposing others to risk or infecting them.”

The next suggestion is the pretty obvious one of holding the event outdoors where there is plenty of airflow. The middle of the Canterbury Plains would be ideal. Even better if there’s a howling southerly - but you would still be wise to stick to the downwind flank of the gathering.

Again, the suggestion is sensible but perhaps difficult to put into practice, and would ultimately depend on the prevailing weather. Rain can dampen things in more ways than one.

Wyn Drabble. Photo / Warren Buckland

Naturally enough, vaccination is one of Professor Baker’s suggestions. A good defence is to be double-boosted, but current vaccination numbers are not looking as good as they could. At the time Baker published his suggestions, 50 per cent of those eligible for the second booster had not taken the opportunity.

Hand sanitising should by now be a habit and is another ongoing precaution.

Another option to throw into the mix is creating a hybrid event, with some people on-site and others – particularly the vulnerable – joining in via Zoom or other digital platforms.

Professor Baker also suggests masking up in certain situations; certainly in very tightly-packed, poorly-ventilated shopping situations. This is more difficult in a party situation, where you probably do not want to filter your merlot through the mesh of a mask.

I’m sure I’m not the only person who has made a food and mask blunder and, though I’ve mentioned it before, I think it timely to repeat it.

Dutifully I waited, masked up, for my real-fruit, soft-serve cone. As I left the outlet I raised my arm to my mouth, plunging the top of my icecream straight into my mask. I’m hoping nobody saw, so I think I got away with it.

I have also been to drinks ‘n’ nibbles events where I dutifully wore my mask, lowering it for sips or bites, but raising it again for the ensuing conversation. Up, down, up, down, like some sort of fairground attraction.

You could skip the end-of-year party altogether. This is not a very social option, and Baker himself does not really recommend it. Instead, he suggests taking the previously outlined precautions to lower the risk of the virus spreading.

So, to summarise - party up by all means, but take a RAT, be fully vaccinated/boosted, wear a mask with mouth access, use hand sanitising stations and ensure the function’s venue is a windswept plain or an exposed alpine plateau. And no dancing, singing or close encounters.

Party hats could eliminate some of the bleakness.

Whatever you choose to do, I hope you have a happy one.

We wish you a merry Christmas, and some Covid-free cheer.

