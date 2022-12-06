Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Wyn Drabble: Suggestions for a Covid-free Christmas

Hawkes Bay Today
By Wyn Drabble
4 mins to read
You might just need a mask at this year's Christmas gatherings. Photo / 123RF

You might just need a mask at this year's Christmas gatherings. Photo / 123RF

‘Tis the season to be jolly, fa la la la la, la la la la.

Yes, ‘tis the season for mixing, mingling and merriment, which, of course, means lots of people in close proximity to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today