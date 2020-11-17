Website of the Year

Hawkes Bay Today

Wyn Drabble: Someone has to come last

4 minutes to read

The All Blacks were "first runners-up" in the Tri-Nations rugby test against Argentina on Saturday. Photo / File

By: Wyn Drabble

According to Wikipedia, a euphemism  is "an innocuous word or expression used in place of one that may be found offensive or suggest something unpleasant. Some  euphemisms  are intended to amuse, while others use bland,

