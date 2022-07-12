Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Wyn Drabble: Remember to laugh, especially at yourself

4 minutes to read
There's a reason crowds flock to see comedians - they know laughing makes them feel good. Wyn Drabble says it's also good for your memory. Photo / NZME

There's a reason crowds flock to see comedians - they know laughing makes them feel good. Wyn Drabble says it's also good for your memory. Photo / NZME

Hawkes Bay Today
By Wyn Drabble

Your memory is a treasure trove of highlights from the past. It is your free, built-in photograph album.

Someone famous once said, "To be human is to have a collection of memories that tells you

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.