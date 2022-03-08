Wyn Drabble has come up with his own version of West Side Story. Photo / NZME

Wyn Drabble has come up with his own version of West Side Story. Photo / NZME

OPINION

It's hard to believe, I know, but I had never seen West Side Story until Steven Spielberg's 2021 version screened on TV on Saturday night.

I knew the music, of course, because during my childhood it was inescapable. Seeing the film re-activated the earworm.

I knew it was based on Romeo and Juliet but, after seeing it, I wonder whether "almost the same as" might be a more accurate phrase than "based on".

So, I thought, if the writers didn't get in trouble for "borrowing" Shakespeare's work, I might get away with it too. And my version would bring it right up to date. It would be set in 2022.

The details of the story – the minutiae, if you like – are far from finalised yet but I've got the setting, my two opposing factions and the lead characters sorted. And the opening:

"Two factions, unalike in dignity, in windy Welly where we lay our scene, from recent grudge break to new mutiny, where civil blood makes civil hands unclean."

Ever present in the background of the set would be a giant stylised beehive and, in front of it, a messy shantytown of canvas, cardboard and corrugated iron.

Massive concrete blocks would lurk ominously, discarded face masks would litter the stage and to one side would be a bright green portaloo.

Wyn Drabble

As in the original, my play would begin with all-out conflict between the two factions, The Protesters, armed with anti-vax and anti-mandate placards on sticks, and The Police, armed with batons and carrying anti-riot shields.

My two lead figures would be called Tarquin (Protester) and Jeremy (Police) and they would first spot each other during a tense stand-off rather than at a lavish feast. The attraction would be instant and mutual.

I will, of course, have to leave out the moment of realisation that they are from opposing factions because the allegiance of each would be obvious from the fact that they are involved in the stand-off and from the costumes: Jeremy clothed in anti-riot gear and Tarquin more casually dressed and lacking a truncheon.

Tarquin and Jeremy would go through most of the original Romeo and Juliet's ups and downs, all the problems of trying to carry on a relationship that was forbidden because of the conflict.

There will also be a malevolent and malicious Tybalt-type figure but, as yet, I have not woven the details into my narrative though I have definitely decided that this character will wear black.

There will be dance moves but I'll leave those to a professional choreographer because, as a dancer, I make a pretty good carpenter.

The big change will come in the ending and here I must offer a nod to Baz Luhrmann who, in his version of Romeo and Juliet, had the audacity to alter Shakespeare's final scene. But, I feel, adding that moment of mutual realisation actually improved the ending.

Yes, West Side Story toyed with the original ending too but mine will be far more audacious because I don't want death and unpleasantness spoiling my oeuvre. Right now the world needs cheering up, needs levity rather than gloom.

In my version, Tarquin and Jeremy will live happily ever after and reside in a cute little cottage surrounded by lawns and beds of begonias, bluebells and baby's breath.

And it goes without saying that the two opposing sides will put aside their differences and co-exist in a meaningful and peaceful way (though details of how that will happen have yet to be worked out).

"A soothing peace this morning with it brings, the sun, a symbol, will now show his head."

What do you think? Have I come up with a winner?

Wyn Drabble is a teacher of English, a writer, musician and public speaker.