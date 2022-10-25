Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Wyn Drabble: My guide to teen-speak

Hawkes Bay Today
By Wyn Drabble
4 mins to read
Wyn Drabble has come up with a a guide to teen-speak. Photo / NZME

Wyn Drabble has come up with a a guide to teen-speak. Photo / NZME

OPINION:

I feel many parents of young people will appreciate a guide to teen-speak.

Some of the words or phrases I will mention have been around for some time now and might even be called

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today