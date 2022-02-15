Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Wyn Drabble: A word or two about our language

4 minutes to read
Wyn Drabble says English is confusing and ever-changing. Photo / NZME

Wyn Drabble says English is confusing and ever-changing. Photo / NZME

Hawkes Bay Today
By Wyn Drabble

A reader has sent me a letter about confusion over word meanings. He asked if I could throw light on a conversation he recently had with his daughter-in-law. It went like this:

Daughter: Thanks for

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.