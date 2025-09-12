Tori Iosefo brings much needed experience to the Hawke's Bay Tui for the match against Bay of Plenty, just four days after returning from the women's World Cup in England. Photo / NZME

World Cup Tui return in time for do-or-die Battle of the Bays

Tori Iosefo brings much needed experience to the Hawke's Bay Tui for the match against Bay of Plenty, just four days after returning from the women's World Cup in England. Photo / NZME

The rookie Hawke’s Bay Tui women’s rugby side will have both its Samoan Manusina World Cup representatives back for Saturday’s do-or-die Farah Palmer Cup NPC Battle of the Bays match in Tauranga.

With their team eliminated from the tournament in England, props Tori Iosefo and Denise Aiolupotea arrived back in New Zealand on Wednesday.

They’re on the subs’ bench against Bay of Plenty Volcanix, a head-to-head battle to avoid relegation after four mainly-heavy defeats for each side this season.

It is also the curtain-raiser to the men’s Battle of the Bays between the Hawke’s Bay Magpies and Bay of Plenty Steamers.

Head coach Sione Cherrington Kite faced the week with further depletion among his young squad, with 20-year-old captain Leilani Hakiwai and promising 17-year-old halfback Briar Hales out of the starting side with injuries, and three players on a trip to France.