World Cup Tui return in time for do-or-die Battle of the Bays

But Raedeen Blake, injured playing first five-eighths in the opening match against Canterbury, returns at halfback, with Hales expected to take a place among the reserves.
There’s also some good news in the return of Olioli Mua, also on the bench.
Despite the winless records of the two sides, and the TAB’s odds at $1.87 for each side, the Volcanix have marginally the better record this year.
The side has picked up two bonus points, with a scoring differential of -259 points, while the Tui have no points and a differential of -267.
BoP were beaten 88-0 by Canterbury, 45-31 by Manawatu, 104-30 by Auckland and 88-5 by Waikato, while the Tui were beaten 72-0 by Canterbury, 73-5 by Manawatu, 65-14 by Counties-Manukau, and 81-5 by Auckland.
The Tui match starts at 11.35am and the Magpies match, with Bay of Plenty a $1.60 TAB favourite to win, at 2.05pm.
The Tui team is: Whitley Mareikura (co-captain), Jaye Nepia, Nina Poletti; Caterina Poletti (co-captain), Pippa Giddens; Kaya Whaitiri-Dee, Rebecca Dickson; Patrice Mareikura; Raedeen Blake, Cassie Siataga; Arwen Tipoki, Hinemoa Hubbard, Lua Semisi-Sa’e, Kate Donald, Rakai McCafferty. Subs: Neva Mua, Denise Aiolupotea, Tori Iosefo, Zaire Courtney, Makayla Cameron, Olioli Mua, Reneigh Edwards, Briar Hales.
