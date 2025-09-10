Lincoln McClutchie, who returns to the Magpies line-up in the Battle of the Bays in Tauranga on Saturday, pictured after scoring against Counties-Manukau in the team's opening NPC match of 2025.

NPC: Hawke’s Bay Magpies first five Lincoln McClutchie returns for Battle of the Bays

Specialist first five-eighths Lincoln McClutchie will return to the Hawke’s Bay Magpies line-up for Saturday’s Battle of the Bays against the Bay of Plenty Steamers in Tauranga.

Replacing Harry Godfrey, the starting No 10 all season and expected to be the first choice in the shirt for the Hurricanes in Super Rugby Pacific next year, left the field with an injury in the Magpies’ 45-19 win over defending champions Wellington last weekend in Napier.

Head coach Brock James said Godfrey “copped a little bit of a niggle” and was being given the chance to “come right” for remaining games.

McClutchie, 26, scored a try and kicked one conversion coming on as a substitute in the opening game against Counties-Manukau, taking him to 508 points in 76 matches for Hawke’s Bay since his debut in 2018.

He was on the bench for the first three games, but has not appeared in the match-day 23 since the fixture against North Harbour, and last Saturday Zarn Sullivan moved from fullback to first five-eighths after Godfrey’s departure.