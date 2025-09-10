The replacement is the only change to the 23 named for last Saturday’s win, as the challenge continues to make the top four and secure a quarter-final.
James has gone for consistency for the match against a union that was beaten by just three points in last year’s final, and won the original title in 1976. Hawke’s Bay have never won the competition, which is in its 50th season.
Centre Nick Grigg, with an almost unbroken run of over 30 games in NPC rugby for the Magpies since his debut against Waikato at the start of the 2022 season, is retained despite leaving the field injured early in Saturday’s game. He subsequently passed a head injury assessment (HIA).
The Steamers have had big wins against highly-rated Tasman and Taranaki during the season.
Magpies team: Hadlee Hay-Horton, Jacob Devery (co-captain), Pouri Rakete-Stones; Geoff Cridge, Tom Parsons (captain); Miracle Fai’ilagi, Cooper Flanders; Devan Flanders; Folau Fakatava, Lincoln McClutchie; Neria Fomai, Anaru Paenga-Morgan, Nick Grigg, Jonah Lowe; Zarn Sullivan. Subs: Kianu Kereru-Symes, Nik Patumaka, Lolani Faleiva, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Frank Lochore; Ereatara Enari, Lukas Ripley, Andrew Tauatevalu.
