After a disrupted build-up to the season, the team clearly put it together on the day.

The second-half eruption with a flurry of tries reflected tactical execution and emotion.

Bay of Plenty Steamers head coach Richard Watt said the “cheeky kick” from All Black Emoni Narawa, who dropped a field goal at the end of what was for him his 50th game for the Bay, wasn’t something he had seen coming.

“Good on them. It was a nice fullstop on the game.”

The Bay of Plenty Steamers beat Tasman 37-7 in round one of the NPC at Tauranga Domain on August 3, 2025. Photo / Bay of Plenty Rugby Union

Watt said he believes the Steamers have matured into serious title contenders.

“We’re playing to be the best in New Zealand. After what we’ve developed over the last few years, there’s real belief in the team now that we can win, that we’re good enough.”

He said the Steamers team loved seeing the massive crowd turn out for them on Sunday at the Tauranga Domain.

“They’ve always said ‘we always love the Domain’.

“They love when the community comes in and they want to put on a performance for them. They certainly did that today.”

The stands were packed at Tauranga Domain. Photo / Rosalie Liddle Crawford

The Tauranga Domain was fully packed on Sunday, with thousands of supporters.

Katikati residents Anne and John Bennett were attending a Bay of Plenty Steamers game for only the second time, having been to their first last year.

“We heard about the game on Facebook and just thought we’d come and support the Steamers,” Anne said.

“We just really enjoyed coming to it last year and we’re amazed to see all the families and young kids getting right into the rugby.

“It’s a really safe environment for families to come to and it’s a great entertainment, and it’s really neat to see a live game.”

John and Anne Bennett from Katikati. Photo / Rosalie Liddle Crawford

Watt is adamant that the local hometown support gives a massive boost to the Steamers and is looking forward to the community turning out again for the remaining home games.

“It helps; I tell you, it really does help,” Watt said.

“This is a good way to start the season.”

There are another three games set to be played at Tauranga Domain – on August 16 against Canterbury, the Battle of the Bays clash against Hawke’s Bay on September 13, and September 28 against Waikato.

The Steamers kicked off their NPC campaign with a 37-7 home win over Tasman at the Tauranga Domain. Photo / Bay of Plenty Rugby Union

As well as All Black Pasilio Tosi being released to play for the Steamers on Sunday, Watt was pleased to see Narawa play his 50th game.

Fehi Fineanganofo also ran out for his blazer game, while Charlie Sinton and Jai Knight made their debut.

“And those two young fellows that come off the bench, Charlie Sinton and Jai Knight, that was their first game for the Bay.

“Jai’s out of Mount College, Charlie’s out of Tauranga Boys’ College, so it’s cool to see them get their first cap.”

Sinton led his college team to win the Super 8 Rugby First XV 2024 final and captained the New Zealand Secondary Schools rugby team.

Lock Knight played for the Barbarians side in the Under-20 Super Rugby tournament in Taupō earlier this year and is expected to stamp his mark in the NPC.

Bay of Plenty head coach Richard Watt looking happy at the result. Photo / Rosalie Liddle Crawford

There were two injuries for Steamers players on Sunday.

“That’s all part of the game – the gig, but hopefully they’ll be all right.”

It was a long way for Tasman to come and lose, but Watt is pragmatic.

“The Domain is a bit of a fortress, but we had to go down to their place last year in Blenheim.

“That’s part of the competition; you’ve got to perform at home, and you’ve got to try and pick up some points on the road.”

Emily Tupa'i (from left), Connor Tupa'i, Jordyn Judd and Jared Pender were among the crowd at the Bay of Plenty-Tasman game. Photo / Rosalie Liddle Crawford

The Steamers will be “on the road” this week, playing Counties Manukau in Pukekohe on August 10.

“That will be a tough one,” Watt said.

The Bay of Plenty Steamers mascots at Saturday's game. Photo / Rosalie Liddle Crawford

The following week on August 16, the team will be joined back at the Tauranga Domain by the Volcanix wāhine toa for a double header, with the Steamers playing Canterbury, while the Volcanix host Manawatū.

In 2024, the Steamers beat nine-time NPC champions Canterbury 32-20 at the Tauranga Domain.

Bay of Plenty Steamers captain Kurt Ekland and Naitoa Ah Kuoi meeting fans and supporters after the game. Photo / Bay of Plenty Rugby

Canterbury kicked off their NPC campaign with a 33-15 bonus-point win over defending champions Wellington at Porirua on Saturday afternoon.

“Canterbury are tough. They had a good running against Wellington yesterday,” Watt said.

The crowds flocked to the Tauranga Domain. Photo / Rosalie Liddle Crawford

It’s back to training and preparing for the next game in the round robin, with the Steamers determined to go hard after the championship title.

“Coming off last year, there’s a lot of belief in the team that they can push to get back to that game again.

“Once you’ve got belief, it just grows character.

“They believe in each other first, and they believe in the way we’re playing. Everyone’s doing their role so it’s pretty pleasing,” Watt said.