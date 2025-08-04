Advertisement
Rugby: Bay of Plenty Steamers dominate Tasman in NPC opener with 37-7 win

Rosalie Liddle Crawford
By
MULTIMEDIA JOURNALIST·SunLive·
5 mins to read

The stands were packed at Tauranga Domain. Photo / Rosalie Liddle Crawford

Bay of Plenty Steamers have made a commanding statement to launch their season for this year’s Bunnings National Provincial Championship with a 37-7 win against Tasman at Tauranga Domain.

After the kickoff by Tasman at 2.05pm on Sunday, Bay of Plenty took care of business, roaring out to a 10-0

