Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

WorkSafe investigating after child injured in forklift incident in Hawke's Bay

Quick Read
FILE PHOTO: A child was injured in an incident involving a forklift at a Hastings workplace on the morning of Thursday, January 6. Photo / Unsplash

FILE PHOTO: A child was injured in an incident involving a forklift at a Hastings workplace on the morning of Thursday, January 6. Photo / Unsplash

Hawkes Bay Today

WorkSafe is investigating after a child was injured in an incident involving a forklift at a Hawke's Bay workplace.

Worksafe said on Wednesday they had been notified of the incident, which had occurred on the morning of January 6, and were investigating.

A police spokesperson said police were called to the incident in the Hastings area about 10.50am.

Police were stood down after the child was taken in a private vehicle to Hawke's Bay Hospital and therefore no further details were available, the spokesperson said.

DO YOU KNOW MORE? EMAIL US