Workplace death: Police release name of Dannevirke man who died on forestry block

A coroner will investigate the death of a worker in a Tararua forestry block. Photo / NZME

Police have released the name of a man who died in a workplace incident at a Tararua forestry block on Friday, November 17.

He was 50-year-old Tejay Alan Debenham, of Dannevirke.

It’s understood the worker was found dead on Saturday after he did not return home from work.

Police were notified around 8.15pm on Friday that he was missing. Officers co-ordinated a search operation with help from the landowner, where the man was later discovered deceased.

A police spokesperson said condolences go out to his friends and family “at this difficult time”.

The death has been referred to the coroner.