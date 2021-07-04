Woodville farewells consul as she Czechs out

Members of the Woodville Art and History group and friends in the art studio with Czech Consul Hana Flanderova on Thursday, June 10.

Pic 3: BTG210621C3 Caption: Joan McIntyre with old Mrs Lindauer's walking stick and a photo of her.

Pic 4: BTG210621C4 Caption: Hana Flanderova with the wreath commemorating 95 years since Gottfried Lindauer's death.

By Dave Murdoch

Several events came together on Thursday, June 10 to create a pot-luck dinner in the new Woodville Art Studio currently being developed out of the old Woodville I-site.

The key event was the visit of Hana Flanderova – the Czech Consul to New Zealand and Australia – on a farewell visit crossing the Tasman from Sydney. Hana returns to the Czech Republic in July after six years in her role and really wanted to touch base with the friendly "Woodvillians" who had hosted her three times before.

The connection stems from Woodville's creation of its artist in residence programme, in which it has invited three artists over six years to travel from Pilsen University which had ties with Woodville's famous artist Gottfried Lindauer - to spend three months producing work.

Czech Consul Hana Flanderova with her parting gift - a caricature by well-known artist Peter Williamson.

It started with Filip Trnka in 2016, followed by Jana Hylmarova in 2018 and Martina Havlova in 2020.

Following an email sent by Kevin McIntyre, the Czech Consul readily agreed to come three years ago to meet the Lindauer Group and its second artist Jana and found it so much fun she has returned to meet Martina and attend each art exhibition at the race course.

This week also coincided with the 95th anniversary of Gottfried Lindauer's death and Hana joined the society in placing a wreath on his grave on Thursday.

Strangely this week the society was gifted a walking stick belonging to Lindauer's wife who lived on in Woodville after her husband's death before eventually living in a Palmerston North retirement home. A picture of her there came with it.

It was also 20 years almost to the day when the Lindauer Studio was opened next to the old I-site. This was opened by the then Czech Consul so it was appropriate Hana was present to see the progress being made on the new gallery. Hopefully her successor will be on hand for its opening.

Meanwhile, 2022 should be the year for another artist in residence but the Woodville Art and History Group thinks the global pandemic makes the risk too great and plan one for 2023.

After a splendid pot-lunch tea Hana thanked the group for their hospitality, saying she will never forget her visits, especially the first one when she was so involved in a group of local activities to acquaint her with how things are done in Woodville.

She commended the group on its initiative to create the new gallery, following on from its artist in residence programme.

She was presented with a caricature of herself reflecting her Czech and Kiwi connections created especially by renowned artist Peter Williamson, along with a felted scarf and a book Tact and Tenacity about woman achievers in NZ. She promised to come back some day.