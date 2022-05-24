Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

'Won't go down as a vintage year': $105M loss for apple growers?

2 minutes to read
Covid has now impacted three consecutive apple harvests in Hawke's Bay. Photo / NZME

Covid has now impacted three consecutive apple harvests in Hawke's Bay. Photo / NZME

Hawkes Bay Today
By Gary Hamilton-Irvine

The apple-picking season has come to an end in Hawke's Bay and a leading group within the industry says growers are on track to lose an estimated $105 million in export earnings - following another

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.