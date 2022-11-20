William Winitana and atmospherics designer Te Rangi Huata at the first IronMāori event in 2009. Photo / Supplied

Congratulations to founder Heather Skipworth and race director Nikayla Lambert for organising the “If you build it they will come” event for 3500 participants from Aotearoa and beyond.

There was a wonderful and joyous atmosphere on Saturday, November 5 at Te Karaka, Ahuriri.

Thank you to Te Taiwhenua o Te Whanganui a Orotu and their 15+ kaimahi for providing wonderful manaaki at the registration and finish line, and medals and water stations throughout the whole course. To all kaimahi who answered the call for help to awhi this day – it was a fantastic day for all whānau.

Teams came from Ngāi Tahu, Ngāti Kahu, Ngāti Whātua ki Orakei, Te Arawa, Ngāti Porou, Taranaki Toa, Tri Pōneke, Te hā o te ūru, and heaps more.

This was the 14th year for IronMāori, and Ngāti Kahungunu iwi members swamped the event in their thousands to participate, volunteer and cheer.

I have been a supporter of the event since its inception in 2009.

My role has been to create the atmosphere with music, flags; anything to increase the hype for the participants and their supporters. I’ve seen people come and people go, the course change and the course move. Some people come from miles around, and some from down the road.

I’ve seen people do the course on old ten-speed bikes, even an old Raleigh Twenty. Now, you only see top-of-the-line racing bikes - but something that has not changed is the aspiration and desire for better health and wellbeing.

People come with their friends and family to participate in this event and go away feeling accomplished and overwhelmed with what they have achieved. Most of the time, life goes on and no-one mentions it for another 6 months to a year, but I see the sparkle in the eyes of people and their children, their parents, and their spouses as they pass the finish line. I myself have been amazed and grateful to be a part of IronMāori.

IronMāori Events Limited was first established in 2009 and runs multi-sport events known as IronMāori.

From the first event in 2009 with 300 people, to now holding events across New Zealand with up to 6000 participants, IronMāori has grown from being relatively unknown to the provider of the largest half and quarter-length triathlons in New Zealand.

In addition, it has been acknowledged as the biggest club provider in Ironman New Zealand for the past two years. IronMāori was set up to tackle growing issues of ill health among the Maori population and is an event open to all people.

Since our inception, we have also branched off into other categories - Events, Health and Wellness, and Training. For more information, please check out their website: http://ironmaori.com.